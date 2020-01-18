Kansas City Chiefs
Statistics after 16 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mahomes
|484
|319
|65.9
|4031
|8.33
|26
|5.4
|5
|1.0
|83t
|105.3
|Moore
|91
|59
|64.8
|659
|7.24
|4
|4.4
|0
|0.0
|57t
|100.9
|Colquitt
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|576
|378
|65.6
|4498
|8.14
|30
|5.2
|5
|0.9
|83t
|104
|OPPONENTS
|582
|352
|60.5
|3543
|6.67
|21
|3.6
|16
|2.7
|69
|80
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Dam.Williams
|111
|498
|4.5
|91t
|5
|McCoy
|101
|465
|4.6
|39
|4
|Mahomes
|43
|218
|5.1
|25
|2
|Dar.Williams
|41
|141
|3.4
|41
|3
|Thompson
|37
|128
|3.5
|12
|1
|Ware
|17
|51
|3.0
|6
|0
|Hill
|8
|23
|2.9
|5
|0
|Hardman
|4
|17
|4.3
|9
|0
|Watkins
|2
|12
|6.0
|11
|0
|Sherman
|4
|9
|2.3
|5
|0
|Kelce
|1
|4
|4.0
|4t
|1
|Thomas
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Moore
|5
|-1
|-0.2
|3
|0
|TEAM
|375
|1569
|4.2
|91t
|16
|OPPONENTS
|416
|2051
|4.9
|68t
|14
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kelce
|97
|1229
|12.7
|47
|5
|Hill
|58
|860
|14.8
|57t
|7
|Watkins
|52
|673
|12.9
|68t
|3
|Robinson
|32
|449
|14.0
|44t
|4
|Dam.Williams
|30
|213
|7.1
|32
|2
|McCoy
|28
|181
|6.5
|23
|1
|Hardman
|26
|538
|20.7
|83t
|6
|Dar.Williams
|15
|167
|11.1
|52
|1
|Pringle
|12
|170
|14.2
|28
|1
|Thompson
|9
|43
|4.8
|19
|0
|Bell
|8
|67
|8.4
|30
|0
|Ware
|5
|22
|4.4
|18
|0
|Yelder
|3
|50
|16.7
|24
|0
|Sherman
|2
|22
|11.0
|15
|0
|Thomas
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|TEAM
|378
|4690
|12.4
|83t
|30
|OPPONENTS
|352
|3881
|11.0
|69
|21
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mathieu
|4
|70
|17.5
|35
|0
|Thornhill
|3
|46
|15.3
|46t
|1
|Ward
|2
|10
|5.0
|10
|0
|Sorensen
|2
|6
|3.0
|6
|0
|Breeland
|2
|4
|2.0
|4
|0
|Clark
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Fenton
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Nnadi
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|16
|141
|8.8
|46t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|5
|23
|4.6
|15
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jones
|9.0
|Clark
|8.0
|Ogbah
|5.5
|Okafor
|5.0
|Kpassagnon
|4.0
|Hitchens
|2.0
|Mathieu
|2.0
|Ragland
|2.0
|Wilson
|1.5
|Fuller
|1.0
|Nnadi
|1.0
|Pennel
|1.0
|Saunders
|1.0
|Suggs
|1.0
|Watts
|1.0
|TEAM
|45.0
|OPPONENTS
|25.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Colquitt
|48
|2126
|44.3
|41.2
|21
|68
|1
|TEAM
|49
|2126
|43.4
|40.3
|21
|68
|1
|OPPONENTS
|58
|2539
|43.8
|39.6
|21
|65
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hardman
|18
|
|167
|9.3
|36
|0
|Thomas
|13
|
|55
|4.2
|10
|0
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|32
|
|222
|6.9
|36
|0
|OPPONENTS
|19
|
|89
|4.7
|11
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Thompson
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|0
|Hardman
|27
|704
|26.1
|104t
|1
|Thomas
|7
|155
|22.1
|29
|0
|Pringle
|2
|41
|20.5
|22
|0
|TEAM
|37
|927
|25.1
|104t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|37
|725
|19.6
|30
|0
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Breeland
|0
|0
|2
|Clark
|0
|0
|1
|Colquitt
|0
|1
|0
|Hardman
|2
|1
|0
|Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Kelce
|1
|0
|0
|Kpassagnon
|0
|0
|1
|Mahomes
|3
|1
|0
|McCoy
|3
|1
|0
|Moore
|2
|1
|0
|Niemann
|0
|1
|0
|O'Daniel
|0
|0
|1
|Ragland
|0
|0
|1
|Reiter
|1
|0
|0
|Thomas
|2
|1
|0
|Ware
|1
|1
|0
|Watkins
|2
|0
|0
|Dam.Williams
|1
|1
|0
|Dar.Williams
|1
|1
|0
|Winchester
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|20
|10
|7
|OPPONENTS
|20
|12
|10
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|90
|177
|103
|81
|0
|451
|OPPONENTS
|80
|67
|57
|104
|0
|308
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Butker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|38
|56
|0
|147
|Hardman
|7
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Hill
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Dam.Williams
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Kelce
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|McCoy
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Robinson
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Dar.Williams
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Watkins
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mahomes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Breeland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Pringle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ragland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thompson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thornhill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ward
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|50
|16
|30
|3
|34
|38
|56
|0
|402
|OPPONENTS
|36
|14
|21
|1
|21
|26
|53
|0
|279
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Butker
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|9/
|10
|13/
|13
|3/
|6
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|9/
|10
|13/
|13
|3/
|6
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|8/
|8
|8/
|8
|4/
|9
|1/
|1