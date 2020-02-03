Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20

San Francisco 3 7 10 0 — 20 Kansas City 7 3 0 21 — 31

First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 38, 7:57. Drive: 10 plays, 62 yards, 5:58. Key Plays: Garoppolo 11 pass to Kittle; Samuel 32 run; Samuel 7 run on 3rd-and-2; Kpassagnon 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-10. San Francisco 3, Kansas City 0.

KC_Mahomes 1 run (Butker kick), :31. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key Plays: D.Williams 5 run on 3rd-and-2; D.Williams 14 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 10 run on 3rd-and-11; D.Williams 4 run on 4th-and-1. Kansas City 7, San Francisco 3.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 31, 9:32. Drive: 9 plays, 43 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: Breeland 1 interception return to Kansas City 44; Mahomes 28 pass to Watkins; Mahomes 4 pass to Watkins on 3rd-and-5; D.Williams 3 run on 4th-and-1. Kansas City 10, San Francisco 3.

SF_Juszczyk 15 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 5:05. Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards, 4:27. Key Plays: James kick return to San Francisco 20; Garoppolo 16 pass to Samuel; Mostert 11 run; Coleman 17 run; Garoppolo 11 pass to Samuel. San Francisco 10, Kansas City 10.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 42, 9:29. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 5:31. Key Plays: James kick return to San Francisco 16; Garoppolo 15 pass to Sanders; Samuel 14 run; Garoppolo 14 pass to Juszczyk; Garoppolo 3 pass to Coleman on 3rd-and-5. San Francisco 13, Kansas City 10.

SF_Mostert 1 run (Gould kick), 2:35. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 2:48. Key Plays: Warner 3 interception return to San Francisco 45; Garoppolo 16 pass to Samuel; Garoppolo 26 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-8; Garoppolo 10 pass to Juszczyk. San Francisco 20, Kansas City 10.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:13. Drive: 1 play, 3 yards, 00:00. Key Plays: Mahomes 44 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-15; T.Moore 20-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-10. San Francisco 20, Kansas City 17.

KC_D.Williams 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:44. Drive: 7 plays, 65 yards, 2:26. Key Play: Mahomes 38 pass to Watkins. Kansas City 24, San Francisco 20.

KC_D.Williams 38 run (Butker kick), 1:12. Drive: 2 plays, 42 yards, 00:13. Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20.

A_62,417.

SF KC FIRST DOWNS 21 26 Rushing 8 12 Passing 13 13 Penalty 0 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-8 6-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 2-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 351 397 Total Plays 54 75 Avg Gain 6.5 5.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 141 129 Rushes 22 29 Avg per rush 6.4 4.4 NET YARDS PASSING 210 268 Sacked-Yds lost 1-9 4-18 Gross-Yds passing 219 286 Completed-Att. 20-31 26-42 Had Intercepted 2 2 Yards-Pass Play 6.6 5.8 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-3-2 6-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 2-43.0 2-50.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 71 59 Punt Returns 1-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 4-61 3-58 Interceptions 2-10 2-1 PENALTIES-Yds 5-45 4-24 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 3-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:47 33:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 12-58, Samuel 3-53, Coleman 5-28, Garoppolo 2-2. Kansas City, D.Williams 17-104, Mahomes 9-29, Kelce 1-2, Thompson 1-0, Hardman 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-31-2-219. Kansas City, Mahomes 26-42-2-286.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 5-39, Kittle 4-36, Juszczyk 3-39, Sanders 3-38, Bourne 2-42, Wilson 1-20, Coleman 1-3, Mostert 1-2. Kansas City, Hill 9-105, Kelce 6-43, Watkins 5-98, D.Williams 4-29, Bell 1-9, Hardman 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, James 1-0. Kansas City, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, James 4-61. Kansas City, Hardman 3-58.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Ward 8-2-0, Warner 5-2-0, Williams 5-1-0, Tartt 5-0-1, Moseley 5-0-0, Buckner 3-3-1.5, Bosa 3-2-1, Sherman 3-2-0, Greenlaw 2-2-0, Armstead 2-1-0, Ford 1-1-0, Alexander 1-0-0, Mitchell 0-1-.5, Day 0-1-0. Kansas City, Breeland 6-1-0, Mathieu 4-2-0, Sorensen 4-2-0, Fuller 3-1-0, Nnadi 3-1-0, Ward 3-1-0, Wilson 2-2-0, Hitchens 1-3-0, Kpassagnon 1-1-0, Ragland 1-1-0, Clark 1-0-1, Fenton 1-0-0, Saunders 1-0-0, Suggs 0-2-0, Jones 0-1-0, Niemann 0-1-0, Pennel 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, Moore 1-7, Warner 1-3. Kansas City, Breeland 1-1, Fuller 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Kent Payne, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Gregory Steed, Replay Michael Chase.