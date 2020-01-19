FG FT Reb
KANSAS (12-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
de Carvalho 28 6-14 2-3 0-3 0 2 16
Helgren 34 2-6 2-2 5-6 1 3 6
Franklin 34 2-7 6-8 1-3 5 0 10
Mitchell 25 1-5 0-0 0-5 2 1 2
Thomas 37 4-10 0-0 0-9 4 2 9
Stephens 16 6-10 2-2 0-3 1 4 14
Merriweather 2 0-0 0-2 2-2 0 1 0
Kersgieter 24 3-5 2-2 0-2 1 1 10
Totals 200 24-57 14-19 9-39 14 14 67

Percentages: FG 42.105, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (de Carvalho 2-6, Kersgieter 2-3, Thomas 1-5, Franklin 0-1, Mitchell 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Helgren 4, Mitchell 1, Thomas 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Franklin 5, Kersgieter 5, Mitchell 2, Thomas 2, Stephens 2)

Steals: 10 (Franklin 3, de Carvalho 2, Mitchell 2, Thomas 2, Kersgieter 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
TEXAS TECH (12-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brewer 21 3-10 0-0 6-12 2 5 6
Carr 36 2-10 2-2 0-3 3 1 8
Goodson 35 2-7 2-2 0-3 1 3 6
Gordon 38 5-12 0-0 1-8 1 2 12
Johnson 29 1-8 2-2 0-2 2 1 4
Adams 15 3-6 0-0 0-1 1 3 8
Jackson 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Tucker 20 2-6 2-2 2-4 0 1 6
Totals 200 18-61 8-8 13-41 10 17 50

Percentages: FG 29.508, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Carr 2-5, Gordon 2-6, Adams 2-4, Brewer 0-1, Goodson 0-4, Johnson 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Brewer 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Carr 8, Gordon 3, Goodson 2, Tucker 2, Brewer 1, Johnson 1, Adams 1)

Steals: 7 (Goodson 3, Brewer 2, Carr 1, Johnson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Texas Tech 13 12 14 11 50
Kansas 17 17 19 14 67

A_1,569

Officials_Cameron Inouye, Beverly Roberts, Dee Kantner