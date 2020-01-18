https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/KANSAS-ST-84-NO-12-WEST-VIRGINIA-68-14986572.php
KANSAS ST. 84, NO. 12 WEST VIRGINIA 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harler
|26
|4-9
|2-3
|2-2
|0
|3
|11
|McBride
|26
|4-10
|2-4
|0-0
|2
|4
|11
|Osabuohien
|25
|4-5
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|5
|10
|Tshiebwe
|25
|4-5
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|2
|8
|Culver
|22
|2-4
|4-9
|1-3
|2
|3
|8
|Haley
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|1
|4
|McNeil
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Knapper
|15
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|3
|Matthews
|12
|1-2
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|4
|McCabe
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Sherman
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Routt
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|12-22
|13-27
|12
|24
|68
Percentages: FG .446, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (McNeil 2-6, McCabe 1-2, Knapper 1-4, McBride 1-4, Harler 1-5, Sherman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Tshiebwe).
Turnovers: 18 (Haley 3, Matthews 3, McCabe 3, Culver 2, Sherman 2, Tshiebwe 2, Harler, Knapper, Osabuohien).
Steals: 9 (Osabuohien 3, McBride 2, Culver, Harler, Knapper, Tshiebwe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diarra
|38
|8-14
|5-7
|0-6
|4
|2
|25
|Sloan
|36
|2-7
|5-6
|0-2
|5
|2
|9
|Murphy
|32
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|4
|D.Gordon
|28
|6-7
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|15
|Sneed
|28
|4-6
|7-10
|1-1
|2
|3
|16
|A.Gordon
|16
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|7
|Stockard
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|4
|Mawien
|10
|2-5
|0-2
|2-6
|1
|5
|4
|McAtee
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-49
|17-25
|6-24
|18
|24
|84
Percentages: FG .592, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Diarra 4-6, D.Gordon 3-4, A.Gordon 1-2, Sneed 1-3, Sloan 0-1, Murphy 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Sloan).
Turnovers: 16 (Diarra 7, Murphy 3, A.Gordon 2, Mawien 2, Sloan, Sneed).
Steals: 13 (D.Gordon 4, Sloan 4, Sneed 3, Diarra 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|West Virginia
|25
|43
|—
|68
|Kansas St.
|42
|42
|—
|84
.
