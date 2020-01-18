FG FT Reb
WEST VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harler 26 4-9 2-3 2-2 0 3 11
McBride 26 4-10 2-4 0-0 2 4 11
Osabuohien 25 4-5 2-4 2-5 0 5 10
Tshiebwe 25 4-5 0-0 4-7 0 2 8
Culver 22 2-4 4-9 1-3 2 3 8
Haley 16 2-3 0-0 2-2 1 1 4
McNeil 16 2-6 0-0 0-1 1 2 6
Knapper 15 1-7 0-0 0-0 2 1 3
Matthews 12 1-2 2-2 1-5 1 1 4
McCabe 10 1-4 0-0 0-0 2 0 3
Sherman 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Routt 2 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 25-56 12-22 13-27 12 24 68

Percentages: FG .446, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (McNeil 2-6, McCabe 1-2, Knapper 1-4, McBride 1-4, Harler 1-5, Sherman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Tshiebwe).

Turnovers: 18 (Haley 3, Matthews 3, McCabe 3, Culver 2, Sherman 2, Tshiebwe 2, Harler, Knapper, Osabuohien).

Steals: 9 (Osabuohien 3, McBride 2, Culver, Harler, Knapper, Tshiebwe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
KANSAS ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diarra 38 8-14 5-7 0-6 4 2 25
Sloan 36 2-7 5-6 0-2 5 2 9
Murphy 32 2-4 0-0 1-4 2 4 4
D.Gordon 28 6-7 0-0 1-3 2 1 15
Sneed 28 4-6 7-10 1-1 2 3 16
A.Gordon 16 3-4 0-0 0-1 1 3 7
Stockard 11 2-2 0-0 1-1 0 4 4
Mawien 10 2-5 0-2 2-6 1 5 4
McAtee 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 29-49 17-25 6-24 18 24 84

Percentages: FG .592, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Diarra 4-6, D.Gordon 3-4, A.Gordon 1-2, Sneed 1-3, Sloan 0-1, Murphy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Sloan).

Turnovers: 16 (Diarra 7, Murphy 3, A.Gordon 2, Mawien 2, Sloan, Sneed).

Steals: 13 (D.Gordon 4, Sloan 4, Sneed 3, Diarra 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

West Virginia 25 43 68
Kansas St. 42 42 84

.