Iowa St. 57, No. 2 Baylor 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST. (18-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nezerwa
|18
|4-5
|2-2
|2-8
|0
|5
|11
|Camber
|31
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Joens
|40
|3-18
|7-12
|2-8
|1
|1
|15
|Thurmon
|17
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|9
|Washington
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kane
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|2
|Espenmiller-McGraw
|32
|2-10
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|0
|6
|Frederick
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|20
|4-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|11
|Wise
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-55
|9-14
|11-35
|7
|14
|57
Percentages: FG 34.545, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Johnson 3-5, Joens 2-8, Espenmiller-McGraw 2-5, Nezerwa 1-1, Camber 1-3, Thurmon 1-1, Kane 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Nezerwa 1, Kane 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Joens 3, Nezerwa 2, Thurmon 2, Espenmiller-McGraw 2, Team 2, Kane 1, Johnson 1)
Steals: 7 (Joens 2, Nezerwa 1, Camber 1, Kane 1, Espenmiller-McGraw 1, Frederick 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (TEAM 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR (28-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cox
|35
|5-15
|1-2
|5-10
|3
|4
|11
|Smith
|20
|3-8
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|2
|6
|Cooper
|39
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Landrum
|40
|1-3
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|5
|Richards
|33
|5-11
|5-6
|1-6
|5
|5
|15
|Bickle
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Egbo
|12
|5-8
|0-2
|0-6
|1
|3
|10
|Oliver
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Ursin
|12
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|8-12
|11-39
|16
|16
|56
Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 2-7, .286 (Landrum 1-3, Ursin 1-4)
Blocked Shots: 11 (Cox 6, Egbo 3, Richards 2)
Turnovers: 12 (Smith 3, Richards 3, Cox 2, Ursin 2, Landrum 1, Egbo 1)
Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Cooper 1, Landrum 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Baylor
|14
|14
|10
|18
|—
|56
|Iowa St.
|19
|3
|13
|22
|—
|57
A_10,068
Officials_Metta Christensen, Brian Garland, Roy Gulbeyan
