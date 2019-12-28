Southern Cal 7 10 7 0 24
Iowa 7 21 7 14 49
First Quarter

IOW_Tracy 23 run (Duncan kick), 8:25.

USC_London 4 pass from Slovis (McGrath kick), 4:37.

Second Quarter

IOW_Smith-Marsette 6 run (Duncan kick), 11:22.

USC_Malepeai 16 pass from Slovis (McGrath kick), 6:03.

IOW_Smith-Marsette 98 kickoff return (Duncan kick), 5:48.

IOW_Smith-Marsette 12 pass from Stanley (Duncan kick), 1:18.

USC_FG McGrath 32, :00.

Third Quarter

USC_Carr 2 run (McGrath kick), 13:29.

IOW_Goodson 1 run (Duncan kick), 3:54.

Fourth Quarter

IOW_Smith 6 pass from Stanley (Duncan kick), 12:52.

IOW_Niemann 25 interception return (Duncan kick), 1:43.

___

USC IOW
First downs 20 20
Rushes-yards 18-22 35-115
Passing 334 213
Comp-Att-Int 34-48-1 18-28-0
Return Yards 19 141
Punts-Avg. 4-38.2 4-37.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 2-0
Penalties-Yards 3-21 4-23
Time of Possession 26:36 33:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Southern Cal, Malepeai 8-37, Carr 5-24, Slovis 2-(minus 9), (Team) 1-(minus 14), Fink 2-(minus 16). Iowa, Goodson 18-48, Tracy 1-23, Sargent 2-20, T.Young 4-18, Smith-Marsette 2-15, Stanley 8-(minus 9).

PASSING_Southern Cal, Slovis 22-30-0-260, Fink 12-18-1-74. Iowa, Smith-Marsette 0-1-0-0, Stanley 18-27-0-213.

RECEIVING_Southern Cal, St.Brown 9-163, Vaughns 6-54, Pittman Jr. 6-53, London 4-34, Malepeai 4-11, Carr 3-6, Christon 2-13. Iowa, LaPorta 6-44, Smith 4-32, Goodson 3-20, Ragaini 2-54, Smith-Marsette 2-46, Wieting 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Southern Cal, McGrath 39.