https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/ILL-CHICAGO-84-DETROIT-67-15091115.php
ILL.-CHICAGO 84, DETROIT 67
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DETROIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Isiani
|23
|1-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|3
|Brandon
|34
|2-3
|1-4
|6-8
|2
|3
|5
|Davis
|37
|8-20
|7-9
|1-4
|5
|1
|26
|Rose
|36
|7-15
|7-14
|4-8
|2
|3
|22
|Moore
|21
|1-10
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|3
|Nguidjol
|20
|1-5
|3-4
|4-6
|0
|2
|5
|Calipari
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|Gorman
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Legrand
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-68
|19-32
|18-36
|10
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .309, FT .594.
3-Point Goals: 6-33, .182 (Davis 3-8, Calipari 1-4, Rose 1-4, Isiani 1-8, Gorman 0-3, Moore 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Davis 5, Gorman, Isiani, Moore, Rose).
Steals: 10 (Davis 4, Rose 2, Brandon, Calipari, Isiani, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILL.-CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blount
|19
|3-4
|6-7
|1-4
|0
|3
|12
|Bridges
|21
|8-10
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|16
|Diggins
|26
|4-5
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|2
|8
|Ferguson
|36
|2-5
|7-10
|0-10
|8
|2
|13
|Ottey
|22
|1-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|2
|Boahen
|30
|6-9
|3-4
|0-7
|3
|3
|19
|Wiley
|18
|2-5
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|5
|Ahale
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Ejim
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Taylor
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|29-54
|17-23
|6-37
|20
|22
|84
Percentages: FG .537, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Boahen 4-7, Ferguson 2-3, Ahale 2-6, Washington 1-2, Diggins 0-1, Wiley 0-1, Ottey 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bridges 2, Ferguson 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Ottey 4, Bridges 3, Ferguson 3, Taylor 2, Blount, Boahen, Washington, Wiley).
Steals: 1 (Ferguson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Detroit
|35
|32
|—
|67
|Ill.-Chicago
|38
|46
|—
|84
A_2,529 (9,500).
View Comments