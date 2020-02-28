Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
DETROIT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Isiani 23 1-8 0-0 0-3 0 3 3
Brandon 34 2-3 1-4 6-8 2 3 5
Davis 37 8-20 7-9 1-4 5 1 26
Rose 36 7-15 7-14 4-8 2 3 22
Moore 21 1-10 1-1 2-4 0 1 3
Nguidjol 20 1-5 3-4 4-6 0 2 5
Calipari 19 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 3 3
Gorman 7 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Legrand 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 21-68 19-32 18-36 10 18 67

Percentages: FG .309, FT .594.

3-Point Goals: 6-33, .182 (Davis 3-8, Calipari 1-4, Rose 1-4, Isiani 1-8, Gorman 0-3, Moore 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Davis 5, Gorman, Isiani, Moore, Rose).

Steals: 10 (Davis 4, Rose 2, Brandon, Calipari, Isiani, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ILL.-CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blount 19 3-4 6-7 1-4 0 3 12
Bridges 21 8-10 0-0 2-4 0 4 16
Diggins 26 4-5 0-0 1-3 4 2 8
Ferguson 36 2-5 7-10 0-10 8 2 13
Ottey 22 1-7 0-0 1-4 2 3 2
Boahen 30 6-9 3-4 0-7 3 3 19
Wiley 18 2-5 1-2 1-4 2 1 5
Ahale 17 2-6 0-0 0-1 0 1 6
Ejim 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Taylor 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Washington 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 29-54 17-23 6-37 20 22 84

Percentages: FG .537, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Boahen 4-7, Ferguson 2-3, Ahale 2-6, Washington 1-2, Diggins 0-1, Wiley 0-1, Ottey 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bridges 2, Ferguson 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Ottey 4, Bridges 3, Ferguson 3, Taylor 2, Blount, Boahen, Washington, Wiley).

Steals: 1 (Ferguson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Detroit 35 32 67
Ill.-Chicago 38 46 84

A_2,529 (9,500).