HAWAII 65, CAL POLY 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL POLY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Smith
|31
|2-5
|0-2
|0-5
|7
|2
|4
|Colvin
|29
|3-6
|3-4
|0-8
|1
|1
|11
|Jaakkola
|27
|4-9
|1-4
|0-4
|1
|2
|9
|Rogers
|26
|6-9
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|3
|18
|Crowe
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|0
|Harwell
|16
|1-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|5
|3
|Ballard
|15
|3-8
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|4
|9
|J.Smith
|15
|0-4
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|1
|Alexander
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|4
|Koroma
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor
|5
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-53
|9-20
|3-32
|12
|22
|61
Percentages: FG .415, FT .450.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Rogers 4-6, Ballard 2-4, Colvin 2-5, Harwell 0-1, J.Smith 0-1, Crowe 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Jaakkola 5, K.Smith, Koroma, Taylor).
Turnovers: 15 (J.Smith 3, Ballard 2, Crowe 2, Harwell 2, Jaakkola 2, Koroma 2, K.Smith, Rogers).
Steals: 9 (K.Smith 5, Colvin 2, Crowe, Rogers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAWAII
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stansberry
|38
|5-14
|4-4
|0-4
|0
|1
|17
|Buggs
|37
|2-9
|0-0
|1-7
|5
|2
|4
|Raimo
|32
|2-14
|7-8
|6-14
|3
|0
|11
|da Silva
|24
|3-5
|2-4
|5-8
|2
|3
|8
|Avea
|23
|3-8
|2-3
|1-4
|2
|1
|9
|Webster
|22
|3-8
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Carper
|13
|3-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|6
|Hemsley
|10
|0-2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|1
|Colina
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-64
|18-24
|15-45
|12
|16
|65
Percentages: FG .328, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Stansberry 3-9, Avea 1-4, Webster 1-4, Hemsley 0-1, Raimo 0-1, Buggs 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (da Silva).
Turnovers: 12 (Raimo 4, da Silva 3, Buggs 2, Avea, Hemsley, Stansberry).
Steals: 4 (Raimo 2, Buggs, Stansberry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cal Poly
|29
|32
|—
|61
|Hawaii
|38
|27
|—
|65
.
