Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
YALE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Atkinson 33 7-10 9-14 2-6 0 2 23
Bruner 27 2-6 0-0 3-9 0 2 4
Gabbidon 24 4-8 1-2 3-5 1 4 9
Monroe 29 4-9 0-0 0-2 1 1 11
Swain 33 3-11 4-4 1-5 1 1 13
Cotton 20 0-4 2-2 0-3 1 0 2
Yess 10 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Dike 9 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Mahoney 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Kelly 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Alausa 1 1-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 2
Feinberg 1 1-1 1-2 1-1 0 0 3
Jarvis 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-54 17-25 10-35 4 18 69

Percentages: FG .426, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Monroe 3-6, Swain 3-7, Bruner 0-1, Gabbidon 0-1, Mahoney 0-1, Cotton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (Bruner 4, Monroe 3, Atkinson 2, Gabbidon 2, Swain 2, Mahoney).

Steals: 5 (Bruner 2, Atkinson, Gabbidon, Monroe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HARVARD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baker 26 2-6 3-3 0-5 3 1 8
Ledlum 25 2-5 1-2 1-3 4 2 5
Lewis 17 4-8 0-2 1-3 1 4 8
Bassey 26 6-7 5-6 1-4 0 1 19
Haskett 23 5-9 1-1 0-3 1 1 14
Djuricic 22 3-4 0-0 1-4 1 1 7
Tretout 16 4-8 2-2 0-1 1 2 11
Catchings 15 1-6 1-2 0-2 1 2 3
Forbes 14 2-2 0-0 3-4 0 3 4
Sakota 10 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Welsh 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Brayboy 1 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Farley 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
O'Neil 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-59 15-20 8-32 12 21 83

Percentages: FG .508, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Haskett 3-4, Bassey 2-3, Djuricic 1-1, Tretout 1-3, Baker 1-4, Sakota 0-1, Ledlum 0-2, Catchings 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Baker 4, Ledlum 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Haskett 3, Forbes 2, Lewis, Sakota, Tretout).

Steals: 7 (Baker 2, Lewis 2, Bassey, Catchings, Ledlum).

Technical Fouls: None.

Yale 32 37 69
Harvard 36 47 83

A_1,636 (2,195).