FG FT Reb
HAMPTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stanley 35 6-10 0-2 2-6 0 3 12
Griffin 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 3 0
Heckstall 35 4-9 5-5 0-10 1 0 17
Marrow 37 11-22 4-5 0-4 5 2 32
Warren 30 1-3 2-2 1-9 1 2 5
Dean 31 2-2 0-1 1-6 2 4 4
Oliver-Hampton 12 2-5 2-2 0-3 0 2 6
Bannister 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-53 13-17 4-38 10 18 78

Percentages: FG .509, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Marrow 6-14, Heckstall 4-6, Warren 1-2, Griffin 0-1, Oliver-Hampton 0-1, Stanley 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Warren 2, Stanley).

Turnovers: 8 (Heckstall 3, Dean, Marrow, Oliver-Hampton, Stanley, Warren).

Steals: 1 (Marrow).

Technical Fouls: Pirates, 3:07 first.

FG FT Reb
LONGWOOD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cintron 24 1-5 1-1 0-3 0 3 3
J.Smith 21 2-8 1-3 1-3 0 0 5
Munoz 32 4-13 0-0 0-3 2 2 10
Phillips 30 1-6 0-0 0-2 3 1 3
Wade 21 1-4 0-0 0-7 1 4 2
C.Wilson 19 1-6 0-3 2-3 1 1 2
J.Wilson 19 6-10 0-2 0-1 0 1 17
Nkereuwem 16 0-0 1-2 0-3 0 1 1
Bligen 13 2-4 3-3 1-2 0 1 7
Flood 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 19-57 6-14 4-27 7 14 53

Percentages: FG .333, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (J.Wilson 5-8, Munoz 2-8, Flood 1-1, Phillips 1-4, Wade 0-2, C.Wilson 0-4, J.Smith 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 6 (Munoz 2, Bligen, C.Wilson, J.Smith, Wade).

Steals: 3 (J.Wilson, Munoz, Phillips).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hampton 33 45 78
Longwood 14 39 53

.