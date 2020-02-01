Recommended Video:

THROUGH JANUARY 31

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Matiss Kivlenieks Columbus 1 60 1 1.0
Ilya Samsonov Washington 20 1134 40 2.11
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 55 2.17
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 26 1507 55 2.19
Tuukka Rask Boston 29 1697 63 2.23
Jake Allen St. Louis 19 1036 39 2.26
Anton Khudobin Dallas 20 1094 42 2.3
Ben Bishop Dallas 34 1908 74 2.33
Chris Driedger Florida 9 459 18 2.35
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 21 1129 45 2.39
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 24 1257 51 2.43
Pavel Francouz Colorado 20 1104 45 2.45
Jaroslav Halak Boston 24 1455 60 2.47
Adin Hill Arizona 10 460 19 2.47
James Reimer Carolina 20 1118 46 2.47
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 2.49
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 4 238 10 2.51
Cayden Primeau Montreal 2 119 5 2.52
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2285 97 2.55
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1716 74 2.59

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Player Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2285 26 9 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 41 2385 24 9 6
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 36 2107 23 8 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 42 2318 21 16 4
Carey Price Montreal 42 2481 21 17 4
David Rittich Calgary 37 2190 20 12 5
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 37 2074 19 12 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2118 19 12 4
Braden Holtby Washington 35 2003 19 10 4
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 35 2071 19 13 3
Petr Mrazek Carolina 33 1938 18 13 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 29 1697 18 4 6
Ben Bishop Dallas 34 1908 17 11 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 26 1507 17 8 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 17 10 4
Pekka Rinne Nashville 31 1733 17 11 3
Ilya Samsonov Washington 20 1134 16 2 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 33 1961 16 14 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 32 1702 15 11 3
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 28 1590 15 9 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Player Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 42 2318 106 1175 .917 21 16 4
Carey Price Montreal 42 2481 116 1164 .909 21 17 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 41 2385 114 1159 .910 24 9 6
John Gibson Anaheim 39 2323 116 1089 .904 15 21 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2285 97 1072 .917 26 9 3
David Rittich Calgary 37 2190 101 1054 .913 20 12 5
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 35 2071 93 1028 .917 19 13 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 37 2074 112 983 .898 19 12 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2118 101 981 .907 19 12 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 37 2078 104 975 .904 15 12 7
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 36 2107 92 943 .911 23 8 5
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 33 1961 89 942 .914 16 14 3
Robin Lehner Chicago 29 1636 78 921 .922 15 8 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 34 1908 74 914 .925 17 11 3
Braden Holtby Washington 35 2003 104 898 .896 19 10 4
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 823 .913 17 10 4
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 32 1911 96 821 .895 11 18 3
Martin Jones San Jose 33 1885 102 817 .889 13 17 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 29 1697 63 804 .927 18 4 6
Petr Mrazek Carolina 33 1938 85 803 .904 18 13 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Player Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 42 2318 4 21 16 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 24 1455 3 12 6 6
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 26 1507 3 17 8 1
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 21 1129 3 9 6 4
Petr Mrazek Carolina 33 1938 3 18 13 2
James Reimer Carolina 20 1118 3 11 6 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 31 1733 3 17 11 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 34 1908 2 17 11 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2118 2 19 12 4
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 23 1272 2 12 10 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 19 1091 2 6 8 4
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 2 17 10 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 2 15 8 2
Carey Price Montreal 42 2481 2 21 17 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 29 1697 2 18 4 6
David Rittich Calgary 37 2190 2 20 12 5
Alex Stalock Minnesota 25 1394 2 11 8 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1716 2 15 8 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2285 2 26 9 3
Jake Allen St. Louis 19 1036 1 8 5 3