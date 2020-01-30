Recommended Video:

THROUGH JANUARY 29

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Matiss Kivlenieks Columbus 1 60 1 1.0
Ilya Samsonov Washington 19 1075 37 2.07
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 25 1447 52 2.16
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 55 2.17
Jake Allen St. Louis 18 978 36 2.21
Tuukka Rask Boston 28 1637 62 2.27
Anton Khudobin Dallas 20 1094 42 2.3
Ben Bishop Dallas 34 1908 74 2.33
Chris Driedger Florida 9 459 18 2.35
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 21 1129 45 2.39
Adin Hill Arizona 9 400 16 2.4
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 24 1257 51 2.43
Pavel Francouz Colorado 20 1104 45 2.45
Jaroslav Halak Boston 24 1455 60 2.47
James Reimer Carolina 20 1118 46 2.47
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 2.49
Cayden Primeau Montreal 2 119 5 2.52
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 37 2225 94 2.53
Petr Mrazek Carolina 32 1880 81 2.59
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1716 74 2.59

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Player Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 37 2225 25 9 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 41 2385 24 9 6
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 36 2107 23 8 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 42 2318 21 16 4
Carey Price Montreal 41 2421 20 17 4
David Rittich Calgary 37 2190 20 12 5
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 37 2074 19 12 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2118 19 12 4
Braden Holtby Washington 35 2003 19 10 4
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 35 2071 19 13 3
Petr Mrazek Carolina 32 1880 18 12 2
Ben Bishop Dallas 34 1908 17 11 3
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 17 10 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 28 1637 17 4 6
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 25 1447 16 8 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 30 1668 16 11 3
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 33 1961 16 14 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 32 1702 15 11 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 15 8 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 27 1583 15 6 4

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Player Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 42 2318 106 1175 .917 21 16 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 41 2385 114 1159 .910 24 9 6
Carey Price Montreal 41 2421 115 1144 .909 20 17 4
John Gibson Anaheim 38 2266 112 1071 .905 15 20 3
David Rittich Calgary 37 2190 101 1054 .913 20 12 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 37 2225 94 1049 .918 25 9 3
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 35 2071 93 1028 .917 19 13 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 37 2074 112 983 .898 19 12 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2118 101 981 .907 19 12 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 36 2013 99 950 .906 15 12 6
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 36 2107 92 943 .911 23 8 5
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 33 1961 89 942 .914 16 14 3
Robin Lehner Chicago 29 1636 78 921 .922 15 8 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 34 1908 74 914 .925 17 11 3
Braden Holtby Washington 35 2003 104 898 .896 19 10 4
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 823 .913 17 10 4
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 32 1911 96 821 .895 11 18 3
Martin Jones San Jose 33 1885 102 817 .889 13 17 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1716 74 797 .915 15 8 4
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 29 1659 78 793 .910 14 10 4

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Player Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 42 2318 4 21 16 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 24 1455 3 12 6 6
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 25 1447 3 16 8 1
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 21 1129 3 9 6 4
Petr Mrazek Carolina 32 1880 3 18 12 2
James Reimer Carolina 20 1118 3 11 6 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 30 1668 3 16 11 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 34 1908 2 17 11 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2118 2 19 12 4
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 23 1272 2 12 10 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 18 1032 2 6 7 4
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 2 17 10 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 2 15 8 2
Carey Price Montreal 41 2421 2 20 17 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 28 1637 2 17 4 6
David Rittich Calgary 37 2190 2 20 12 5
Alex Stalock Minnesota 25 1394 2 11 8 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1716 2 15 8 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 37 2225 2 25 9 3
Jake Allen St. Louis 18 978 1 8 4 3