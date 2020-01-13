THROUGH JANUARY 12

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 22 1268 44 2.08
Anton Khudobin Dallas 19 1070 38 2.13
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 55 2.17
Ben Bishop Dallas 29 1633 61 2.24
Ilya Samsonov Washington 16 935 35 2.25
Tuukka Rask Boston 27 1636 62 2.27
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 28 1548 60 2.33
Jaroslav Halak Boston 19 1153 45 2.34
Jake Allen St. Louis 15 838 33 2.36
Chris Driedger Florida 8 449 18 2.41
Pavel Francouz Colorado 19 1044 42 2.41
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 33 1942 80 2.47
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 2.49
Adin Hill Arizona 6 262 11 2.52
Cayden Primeau Montreal 2 119 5 2.52
Carter Hart Philadelphia 31 1637 69 2.53
Cam Talbot Calgary 16 898 38 2.54
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1979 85 2.58
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 20 1063 46 2.59
James Reimer Carolina 18 991 43 2.6

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Player Team GPI MINS W L OT
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 33 1942 22 7 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1979 22 9 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 36 2081 21 8 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 38 2111 20 13 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 32 1878 18 10 3
Braden Holtby Washington 32 1845 18 9 4
David Rittich Calgary 33 1944 18 10 5
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 17 10 4
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 32 1894 17 12 3
Petr Mrazek Carolina 29 1704 17 10 2
Carey Price Montreal 37 2179 17 16 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 27 1636 17 4 6
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 34 1894 16 12 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 29 1633 15 9 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 22 1268 15 6 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 15 8 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 27 1489 15 9 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 28 1548 15 5 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 34 1920 14 12 6
Carter Hart Philadelphia 31 1637 14 11 3
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 27 1530 14 9 2
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 29 1731 14 12 3

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Player Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 38 2111 93 1074 .920 20 13 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 36 2081 98 1010 .912 21 8 5
Carey Price Montreal 37 2179 107 1007 .904 17 16 4
John Gibson Anaheim 34 2028 100 956 .905 13 18 3
David Rittich Calgary 33 1944 91 937 .911 18 10 5
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 32 1894 87 935 .915 17 12 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1979 85 917 .915 22 9 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 34 1920 95 902 .905 14 12 6
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 34 1894 104 895 .896 16 12 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 33 1942 80 888 .917 22 7 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 32 1878 89 864 .907 18 10 3
Robin Lehner Chicago 26 1457 70 843 .923 13 7 4
Braden Holtby Washington 32 1845 93 830 .899 18 9 4
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 29 1731 81 825 .911 14 12 3
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 823 .913 17 10 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 29 1633 61 791 .928 15 9 3
Tuukka Rask Boston 27 1636 62 767 .925 17 4 6
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 30 1788 90 766 .895 11 17 2
Martin Jones San Jose 31 1766 94 763 .890 13 15 2
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 27 1530 74 752 .910 14 9 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Player Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jaroslav Halak Boston 19 1153 3 10 4 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 38 2111 3 20 13 4
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 22 1268 3 15 6 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 29 1704 3 17 10 2
James Reimer Carolina 18 991 3 10 6 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 27 1489 3 15 9 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 29 1633 2 15 9 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 32 1878 2 18 10 3
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 20 1097 2 10 9 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 17 1025 2 6 7 4
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 2 17 10 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 2 15 8 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 27 1636 2 17 4 6
David Rittich Calgary 33 1944 2 18 10 5
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 28 1548 2 15 5 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1979 2 22 9 2
Jake Allen St. Louis 15 838 1 7 3 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 36 2081 1 21 8 5
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 28 1543 1 10 12 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 33 1942 1 22 7 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 34 1920 1 14 12 6
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 34 1894 1 16 12 4
Corey Crawford Chicago 23 1319 1 7 13 2
Chris Driedger Florida 8 449 1 5 2 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 22 1177 1 8 11 2
John Gibson Anaheim 34 2028 1 13 18 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 31 1637 1 14 11 3
Michael Hutchinson Toronto 12 626 1 3 7 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 27 1530 1 14 9 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 32 1894 1 17 12 3
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 17 889 1 5 6 4
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 25 1462 1 13 6 4
Carey Price Montreal 37 2179 1 17 16 4
Antti Raanta Arizona 21 1124 1 9 9 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 22 1166 1 6 7 4
Mike Smith Edmonton 24 1297 1 10 9 3
Alex Stalock Minnesota 22 1216 1 9 7 3
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 29 1731 1 14 12 3