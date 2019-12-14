Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Chris Driedger Florida 2 118 3 1.53
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 13 717 21 1.75
Marcus Hogberg Ottawa 2 98 3 1.82
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 22 1342 44 1.97
Ben Bishop Dallas 23 1304 45 2.07
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 16 889 32 2.16
Tuukka Rask Boston 20 1206 45 2.24
Pavel Francouz Colorado 14 744 28 2.26
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 928 35 2.26
Jaroslav Halak Boston 13 788 30 2.28
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 26 1426 55 2.31
Jake Allen St. Louis 10 591 23 2.34
Anton Khudobin Dallas 12 677 27 2.39
Ilya Samsonov Washington 10 595 24 2.42
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 24 1405 57 2.43
Carter Hart Philadelphia 20 1088 44 2.43
Petr Mrazek Carolina 21 1236 52 2.52
Cayden Primeau Montreal 2 119 5 2.52
Frederik Andersen Toronto 26 1556 66 2.54
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 22 1276 54 2.54

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Braden Holtby Washington 24 1412 16 3 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 26 1556 15 8 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 26 1426 15 8 2
David Rittich Calgary 26 1569 15 7 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 24 1405 14 6 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 22 1342 14 6 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 21 1236 13 6 2
Carey Price Montreal 25 1462 13 9 3
Tuukka Rask Boston 20 1206 13 4 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 22 1315 13 8 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 23 1304 12 6 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 22 1276 12 7 2
Martin Jones San Jose 27 1527 12 13 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 24 1406 12 10 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 25 1393 11 8 4
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 16 889 11 4 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 19 1080 11 4 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 21 1221 10 5 4
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 18 1078 10 6 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 928 10 3 2

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Chris Driedger Florida 2 118 3 52 0.942 1 1 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 13 717 21 357 0.941 8 5 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 22 1342 44 679 0.935 14 6 2
Ben Bishop Dallas 23 1304 45 672 0.933 12 6 3
Pavel Francouz Colorado 14 744 28 409 0.932 9 2 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 16 889 32 473 0.932 11 4 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 26 1426 55 792 0.931 15 8 2
Cayden Primeau Montreal 2 119 5 72 0.931 1 1 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 13 788 30 410 0.927 7 3 3
Robin Lehner Chicago 17 944 45 605 0.926 6 6 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 20 1206 45 608 0.926 13 4 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 928 35 476 0.926 10 3 2
Jake Allen St. Louis 10 591 23 305 0.925 5 2 2
Marcus Hogberg Ottawa 2 98 3 40 0.925 0 1 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 4 244 11 146 0.925 3 0 1
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 15 824 37 478 0.923 9 5 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 12 677 27 348 0.922 6 5 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 24 1405 57 721 0.921 14 6 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 22 1276 54 663 0.919 12 7 2
Antti Raanta Arizona 12 727 33 409 0.919 5 5 2

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 13 717 3 8 5 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 17 945 3 10 4 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 22 1276 2 12 7 2
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 15 824 2 9 5 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 13 788 2 7 3 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 26 1426 2 15 8 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 15 905 2 6 5 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 22 1342 2 14 6 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 21 1236 2 13 6 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 20 1206 2 13 4 3
David Rittich Calgary 26 1569 2 15 7 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 23 1304 1 12 6 3
John Gibson Anaheim 24 1418 1 9 13 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 20 1088 1 10 6 3
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 24 1406 1 12 10 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 21 1221 1 10 5 4
Carey Price Montreal 25 1462 1 13 9 3
Antti Raanta Arizona 12 727 1 5 5 2
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 18 1078 1 10 6 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 928 1 10 3 2