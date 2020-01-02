Georgia 3 16 7 0 26
Baylor 0 0 14 0 14
First Quarter

UGA_FG Blankenship 24, :49.

Second Quarter

UGA_Pickens 27 pass from Fromm (Blankenship kick), 12:28.

UGA_FG Blankenship 31, 8:08.

UGA_Landers 16 pass from Fromm (run failed), 1:51.

Third Quarter

BAY_Mims 12 pass from C.Brewer (Mayers kick), 12:14.

UGA_Z.White 13 run (Blankenship kick), 7:16.

BAY_C.Brewer 1 run (Mayers kick), 4:10.

___

UGA BAY
First downs 19 21
Rushes-yards 40-130 28-46
Passing 249 234
Comp-Att-Int 20-30-0 28-50-2
Return Yards 33 39
Punts-Avg. 7-42.3 7-49.1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 6-82 9-75
Time of Possession 32:23 27:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia, Z.White 18-92, McIntosh 6-26, Simmons 3-22, Cook 3-12, Camarda 1-6, Robertson 1-4, Swift 1-2, Fromm 3-(minus 12), (Team) 4-(minus 22). Baylor, Lovett 3-18, Hasty 8-13, Ebner 5-8, C.Brewer 9-7, Fleeks 1-4, Zeno 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Georgia, Fromm 20-30-0-249. Baylor, C.Brewer 24-41-1-211, Zeno 4-9-1-23.

RECEIVING_Georgia, Pickens 12-175, Simmons 4-47, Landers 3-25, McIntosh 1-2. Baylor, Ebner 7-70, Mims 5-75, Thornton 4-38, Sneed 4-20, Hasty 3-11, Fleeks 2-11, Henle 2-7, Lovett 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.