Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GREEN BAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patterson 14 3-6 0-2 4-4 1 0 6
Am.Davis 27 6-10 2-2 4-4 1 4 14
Hankerson 30 3-9 2-2 0-2 4 3 9
McCloud 37 10-17 6-6 0-4 5 2 32
Schwartz 25 1-3 2-2 0-2 1 2 5
McNair 23 1-3 2-4 1-4 1 3 4
Pipes 21 2-4 0-0 1-6 4 4 5
Bell 20 4-8 0-0 1-7 3 0 9
Crist 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-60 14-18 11-33 20 18 84

Percentages: FG .500, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (McCloud 6-10, Bell 1-2, Pipes 1-2, Schwartz 1-3, Hankerson 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bell 2, Hankerson, McNair, Schwartz).

Turnovers: 12 (Bell 3, McNair 3, Hankerson 2, McCloud 2, Pipes 2).

Steals: 4 (McCloud 3, McNair).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DETROIT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Isiani 21 0-1 0-0 4-5 0 2 0
Brandon 35 1-5 0-0 3-6 1 4 2
An.Davis 28 10-21 7-8 0-3 2 5 29
Rose 31 4-9 3-4 2-3 1 0 12
Moore 35 4-12 4-4 0-7 2 2 13
Hofman 19 2-5 2-2 4-6 0 0 6
Calipari 14 0-2 3-3 0-0 0 0 3
Legrand 9 0-2 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Gorman 8 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 22-62 19-21 14-31 7 13 67

Percentages: FG .355, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (An.Davis 2-6, Moore 1-2, Rose 1-2, Calipari 0-1, Gorman 0-2, Hofman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brandon, Rose).

Turnovers: 13 (Brandon 4, Rose 4, Moore 2, An.Davis, Gorman, Legrand).

Steals: 7 (An.Davis 3, Calipari 2, Brandon, Gorman).

Technical Fouls: None.

Green Bay 44 40 84
Detroit 36 31 67

A_1,211 (8,295).