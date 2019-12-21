FG FT Reb
SAMFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sharkey 38 7-16 7-11 0-5 7 2 24
Padgett 35 1-4 2-4 1-5 2 3 5
Thomas 30 0-6 0-3 0-2 3 4 0
Austin 25 9-16 3-4 1-3 0 4 26
Dupree 23 3-12 2-2 2-9 0 2 8
Dye 22 4-5 0-1 2-4 0 1 8
Tatum 19 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
J.Robinson 9 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-59 14-25 6-29 12 19 71

Percentages: FG .407, FT .560.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Austin 5-10, Sharkey 3-6, Padgett 1-3, Dupree 0-3, Thomas 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dye 2, Austin, Dupree).

Turnovers: 15 (Sharkey 8, Padgett 2, Tatum 2, Austin, Dupree, Dye).

Steals: 5 (Sharkey 2, Austin, Padgett, Tatum).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGETOWN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mosely 35 3-5 1-1 0-3 2 1 8
Pickett 33 5-13 4-5 3-6 3 1 14
McClung 31 10-19 3-5 2-7 5 1 25
Yurtseven 31 15-21 2-4 8-17 1 4 32
T.Allen 30 1-5 1-2 1-6 7 4 3
Blair 23 2-8 6-6 1-6 2 0 11
Wahab 6 1-2 1-2 0-1 0 5 3
Ighoefe 3 1-3 0-0 3-3 0 1 2
Ja.Robinson 3 0-1 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Muresan 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Azinge 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 38-78 19-27 18-49 20 18 99

Percentages: FG .487, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (McClung 2-5, Mosely 1-2, Blair 1-5, T.Allen 0-1, Yurtseven 0-1, Pickett 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Yurtseven 4, Ighoefe).

Turnovers: 10 (Pickett 4, T.Allen 2, Yurtseven 2, Mosely, Wahab).

Steals: 7 (Blair 2, Mosely 2, T.Allen 2, McClung).

Technical Fouls: None.

Samford 31 40 71
Georgetown 44 55 99

.