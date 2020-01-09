https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/GEORGETOWN-87-ST-JOHN-S-66-14960625.php
GEORGETOWN 87, ST. JOHN'S 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Figueroa
|34
|8-23
|3-4
|2-5
|2
|3
|23
|Dunn
|32
|5-12
|7-9
|2-9
|4
|4
|18
|Rutherford
|27
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|2
|Earlington
|25
|4-9
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|4
|8
|Heron
|20
|2-10
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|4
|4
|Sears
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|4
|Caraher
|17
|1-3
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Roberts
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Champagnie
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Steere
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|O'Connell
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-68
|12-15
|12-36
|11
|23
|66
Percentages: FG .353, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Figueroa 4-11, Caraher 1-3, Dunn 1-4, Earlington 0-1, Rutherford 0-1, Heron 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Rutherford 6, Heron 4, Earlington 3, Dunn, Figueroa).
Steals: 12 (Dunn 4, Earlington 2, Rutherford 2, Caraher, Figueroa, Roberts, Sears).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pickett
|37
|6-14
|4-4
|1-11
|0
|2
|18
|Mosely
|36
|4-8
|1-2
|3-7
|7
|1
|12
|Allen
|35
|4-8
|7-8
|2-3
|4
|3
|16
|McClung
|35
|7-17
|8-13
|2-6
|2
|1
|24
|Yurtseven
|29
|2-5
|6-6
|2-11
|2
|2
|10
|Blair
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|0
|5
|Wahab
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|2
|Muresan
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|26-33
|11-42
|21
|12
|87
Percentages: FG .433, FT .788.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Mosely 3-6, McClung 2-6, Pickett 2-6, Allen 1-2, Blair 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Pickett 4, McClung, Wahab, Yurtseven).
Turnovers: 15 (Pickett 4, Yurtseven 4, Allen 2, Mosely 2, Blair, McClung, Robinson).
Steals: 10 (Allen 5, McClung 3, Mosely, Pickett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. John's
|26
|40
|—
|66
|Georgetown
|53
|34
|—
|87
.
