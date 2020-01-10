https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/French-Standings-14966190.php
French Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Paris Saint-Germain
|18
|15
|0
|3
|43
|10
|45
|Olympique Marseille
|20
|12
|5
|3
|30
|21
|41
|FC Stade Rennes
|19
|10
|3
|6
|24
|18
|33
|Lille
|19
|9
|4
|6
|24
|21
|31
|Nantes
|19
|9
|2
|8
|17
|18
|29
|Reims
|18
|7
|7
|4
|16
|10
|28
|AS Monaco
|18
|8
|4
|6
|31
|26
|28
|Angers
|19
|8
|4
|7
|22
|24
|28
|Montpellier
|19
|7
|6
|6
|26
|19
|27
|Nice
|19
|8
|3
|8
|28
|27
|27
|Strasbourg
|19
|8
|3
|8
|23
|24
|27
|Olympique Lyonnais
|19
|7
|5
|7
|29
|18
|26
|FC Girondins Bordeaux
|19
|7
|5
|7
|28
|22
|26
|Saint-Etienne
|19
|7
|4
|8
|22
|29
|25
|Brest
|19
|5
|7
|7
|21
|24
|22
|Dijon
|19
|4
|6
|9
|14
|22
|18
|Metz
|19
|3
|8
|8
|17
|28
|17
|Amiens
|18
|4
|5
|9
|21
|36
|17
|Nimes
|18
|2
|6
|10
|13
|32
|12
|Toulouse
|19
|3
|3
|13
|19
|39
|12
FC Stade Rennes 0, Olympique Marseille 1
FC Girondins Bordeaux (France) vs. Olympique Lyonnais (France), 1630 GMT
Toulouse (France) vs. Brest (France), 1900 GMT
Amiens (France) vs. Montpellier (France), 1900 GMT
Angers (France) vs. Nice (France), 1900 GMT
Nimes (France) vs. Reims (France), 1900 GMT
Metz (France) vs. Strasbourg (France), 1900 GMT
Saint-Etienne (France) vs. Nantes (France), 1400 GMT
Dijon (France) vs. Lille (France), 1600 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. AS Monaco (France), 2000 GMT
Nimes (France) vs. FC Stade Rennes (France), 1800 GMT
Amiens (France) vs. Reims (France), 1800 GMT
AS Monaco (France) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 2000 GMT
