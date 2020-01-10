Florida 83, Auburn 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA (11-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|29
|4-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|8
|Briggs
|30
|7-10
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|0
|19
|Moore
|22
|5-6
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|12
|Rickards
|24
|4-6
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|13
|Smith
|38
|6-10
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|0
|15
|Dut
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|0
|Bartram
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|de Oliveira
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson
|18
|4-5
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|10
|Totals
|200
|32-52
|9-11
|7-30
|13
|8
|83
Percentages: FG 61.538, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 10-17, .588 (Briggs 3-5, Rickards 3-4, Bartram 2-3, Moore 1-1, Smith 1-3, Johnson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Smith 5, Briggs 2, Moore 2, Rickards 2, Bartram 2, Johnson 2, Williams 1, de Oliveira 1)
Steals: 12 (Smith 5, Rickards 4, Johnson 2, Robinson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN (6-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|32
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|9
|Thompson
|28
|4-8
|2-2
|7-10
|2
|3
|10
|Hansen
|24
|3-8
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|7
|Hughes
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Moore
|32
|6-12
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|14
|Kelly
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|White
|18
|2-3
|4-6
|1-7
|0
|1
|8
|Benton
|23
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|2
|Robinson-Nwagwu
|18
|2-12
|2-3
|2-3
|3
|3
|6
|Wells
|6
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|8-11
|15-29
|12
|16
|63
Percentages: FG 39.344, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Howard 3-6, Moore 2-6, Hansen 1-5, Hughes 1-3, Benton 0-3, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-5, Wells 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Benton 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Hansen 5, Moore 3, Robinson-Nwagwu 3, Thompson 2, Howard 1, Kelly 1, Benton 1)
Steals: 13 (Howard 4, Benton 3, Robinson-Nwagwu 2, Thompson 1, Hansen 1, Moore 1, Kelly 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Florida
|21
|21
|22
|19
|—
|83
|Auburn
|12
|19
|15
|17
|—
|63
A_1,621
Officials_Kylie Galloway, Carla Fountain, Michael McConnell