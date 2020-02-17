https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Florida-5-San-Jose-3-15063050.php
Florida 5, San Jose 3
Recommended Video:
|Florida
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
|San Jose
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
First Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 24 (Ekblad, Vatrano), 4:52. 2, San Jose, Gambrell 4 (Suomela, True), 11:30.
Second Period_3, Florida, Hoffman 22, 11:00.
Third Period_4, Florida, Sceviour 6 (Malgin, Ekblad), 10:04. 5, San Jose, Labanc 14 (Burns), 14:34 (pp). 6, Florida, Stralman 5 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 17:06. 7, San Jose, Meier 20 (Thornton, Burns), 18:20. 8, Florida, Trocheck 9, 19:55 (en).
Shots on Goal_Florida 9-8-11_28. San Jose 12-13-7_32.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; San Jose 1 of 4.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 21-17-5 (32 shots-29 saves). San Jose, Dell 12-12-2 (27-23).
A_16,510 (17,562). T_2:28.
Referees_Chris Schlenker, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brian Mach.
View Comments