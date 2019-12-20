FIU 99, FLORIDA MEMORIAL 74
Kebe 2-4 4-4 10, K.Darrett 7-19 1-1 15, N.Darrett 3-3 0-2 6, Outar 8-15 0-0 21, Q.Johnson 2-9 5-6 9, Reeves 3-8 0-0 6, Ali 2-5 1-1 5, I.Darrett 0-0 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Martin 1-6 0-0 2, Carrera 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-74 11-14 74.
Corcoran 2-10 0-0 4, Jacob 5-12 6-8 18, Lovett 7-14 2-6 21, Daye 6-13 5-6 20, Osaghae 5-7 1-1 12, Carrigan 5-6 0-0 10, Nunez 1-3 0-0 2, Ametepe 2-4 0-0 4, Furcron 3-6 1-2 8. Totals 36-75 15-23 99.
Halftime_FIU 47-36. 3-Point Goals_Florida Memorial 7-28 (Outar 5-12, Kebe 2-4, Ali 0-1, Carrera 0-1, Q.Johnson 0-2, Martin 0-2, K.Darrett 0-3, Reeves 0-3), FIU 12-35 (Lovett 5-10, Daye 3-5, Jacob 2-7, Furcron 1-2, Osaghae 1-2, Ametepe 0-1, Nunez 0-2, Corcoran 0-6). Rebounds_Florida Memorial 46 (Kebe 11), FIU 39 (Jacob 8). Assists_Florida Memorial 9 (Outar 4), FIU 18 (Daye 6). Total Fouls_Florida Memorial 17, FIU 13.