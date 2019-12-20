FG FT Reb
FLORIDA MEMORIAL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kebe 37 2-4 4-4 2-11 1 1 10
K.Darrett 30 7-19 1-1 2-2 1 2 15
N.Darrett 26 3-3 0-2 1-3 0 1 6
Outar 24 8-15 0-0 2-3 4 2 21
Q.Johnson 20 2-9 5-6 4-8 0 4 9
Reeves 16 3-8 0-0 2-3 0 1 6
Ali 15 2-5 1-1 2-7 0 0 5
I.Darrett 12 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 3 0
J.Johnson 8 0-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Martin 8 1-6 0-0 2-8 3 3 2
Carrera 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-74 11-14 18-46 9 17 74

Percentages: FG .378, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Outar 5-12, Kebe 2-4, Ali 0-1, Carrera 0-1, Martin 0-2, Q.Johnson 0-2, K.Darrett 0-3, Reeves 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (I.Darrett).

Turnovers: 26 (Martin 8, Ali 4, Reeves 4, K.Darrett 3, Q.Johnson 3, Outar 2, J.Johnson, Kebe).

Steals: 12 (K.Darrett 4, Martin 3, Q.Johnson 2, Kebe, N.Darrett, Reeves).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FIU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Corcoran 34 2-10 0-0 1-4 4 0 4
Jacob 32 5-12 6-8 1-8 2 0 18
Lovett 32 7-14 2-6 2-7 0 2 21
Daye 28 6-13 5-6 1-4 6 1 20
Osaghae 18 5-7 1-1 2-6 1 2 12
Carrigan 16 5-6 0-0 1-3 0 3 10
Nunez 16 1-3 0-0 0-3 5 2 2
Ametepe 12 2-4 0-0 2-3 0 1 4
Furcron 12 3-6 1-2 0-1 0 2 8
Totals 200 36-75 15-23 10-39 18 13 99

Percentages: FG .480, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Lovett 5-10, Daye 3-5, Jacob 2-7, Furcron 1-2, Osaghae 1-2, Ametepe 0-1, Nunez 0-2, Corcoran 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Osaghae 5, Jacob 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Daye 6, Furcron 2, Jacob 2, Lovett 2, Ametepe, Carrigan, Corcoran, Osaghae).

Steals: 20 (Jacob 5, Daye 3, Furcron 3, Lovett 3, Carrigan 2, Ametepe, Corcoran, Nunez, Osaghae).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida Memorial 36 38 74
FIU 47 52 99

