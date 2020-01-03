https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/FAU-79-UTSA-64-14946124.php
FAU 79, UTSA 64
Bior 0-0 0-0 0, Hellums 0-0 0-0 7, Jackson 0-0 0-0 3, Wallace 0-0 0-0 27. Totals 0-0 0-0 37.
Blackshear 1-3 0-0 2, Forrest 1-4 10-12 13, Ingram 6-11 2-3 15, Maitre 2-5 2-2 8, Sebree 4-8 0-1 11, Silins 2-6 2-2 6, Taylor 3-10 0-0 6, Winchester 4-7 1-2 10, Zecevic 3-5 1-2 8. Totals 26-59 18-24 79.
Halftime_FAU 42-31. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 0-0 (), FAU 9-27 (Sebree 3-7, Maitre 2-4, Ingram 1-1, Zecevic 1-2, Forrest 1-3, Winchester 1-3, Blackshear 0-1, Taylor 0-6). Rebounds_UTSA 9 (Bior 9), FAU 38 (Winchester 8). Assists_UTSA 5 (Jackson 5), FAU 13 (Forrest, Ingram, Winchester 3). Total Fouls_UTSA 0, FAU 14.
View Comments