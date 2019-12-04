Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Leicester 2, Watford 0

Leicester: Jamie Vardy (55), James Maddison (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wolverhampton 2, West Ham 0

Wolverhampton: Leander Dendoncker (23), Patrick Cutrone (86).

Halftime: 1-0.

Man United 2, Tottenham 1

Man United: Marcus Rashford (6, 49).

Tottenham: Dele Alli (39).

Halftime: 1-1.

Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1

Chelsea: Tammy Abraham (23), Mason Mount (48).

Aston Villa: Trezeguet (41).

Halftime: 1-1.

Southampton 2, Norwich 1

Southampton: Danny Ings (22), Ryan Bertrand (43).

Norwich: Teemu Pukki (65).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship
England League One England League Two England National League