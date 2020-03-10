ETSU 72, Wofford 58
Goodwin 8-8 2-4 18, Hoover 2-8 2-2 7, Larson 1-7 1-2 3, Murphy 3-11 1-3 9, Stumpe 0-6 0-0 0, Hollowell 5-7 0-0 13, Bigelow 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 4-5 0-0 8, Theme-Love 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 6-11 58.
N'Guessan 2-3 0-0 4, Boyd 4-10 2-2 11, Hodges 4-7 0-0 8, Tisdale 5-8 10-11 24, Williamson 1-6 2-2 5, Good 2-3 0-0 6, Rodriguez 3-4 0-0 6, Hugley 2-4 3-4 8, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Coffin 0-0 0-0 0, Corley 0-0 0-0 0, Weber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 17-19 72.
Halftime_ETSU 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 6-25 (Hollowell 3-5, Murphy 2-5, Hoover 1-5, Bigelow 0-1, Larson 0-3, Stumpe 0-6), ETSU 9-22 (Tisdale 4-7, Good 2-3, Hugley 1-3, Williamson 1-3, Boyd 1-5, Hodges 0-1). Rebounds_Wofford 24 (Larson 7), ETSU 29 (Hodges 8). Assists_Wofford 7 (Murphy 5), ETSU 12 (Williamson 4). Total Fouls_Wofford 18, ETSU 16. A_6,400 (7,200).