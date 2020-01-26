FG FT Reb
TULANE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thompson 35 4-13 6-14 4-13 3 2 14
Lawson 34 4-11 0-0 0-4 4 3 8
Thomas 29 7-12 0-0 0-1 0 1 19
Hightower 28 4-10 2-2 0-2 0 0 12
Days 20 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 3 0
Russell 19 0-2 0-0 1-2 1 3 0
Walker 17 2-8 2-3 1-1 2 2 7
Zhang 12 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
McGee 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Ali 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Quinn 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-60 10-19 6-28 10 17 62

Percentages: FG .367, FT .526.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Thomas 5-8, Hightower 2-2, Walker 1-4, Zhang 0-1, Lawson 0-2, Russell 0-2, Thompson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Russell).

Turnovers: 14 (Hightower 6, Thomas 2, Thompson 2, Walker 2, Zhang 2).

Steals: 10 (Hightower 4, Thompson 3, Walker 2, Russell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
EAST CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gardner 36 8-11 11-15 3-13 3 2 27
Newton 33 4-10 4-6 2-7 6 3 13
Miles 31 7-12 0-0 0-7 3 2 21
Baruti 24 4-6 0-0 0-3 2 3 9
Robinson-White 24 1-2 3-4 0-1 4 1 6
Jackson 20 1-3 0-0 0-2 3 4 2
Coleman 17 1-4 1-2 1-3 0 1 3
Suggs 8 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 2 0
James 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Curtis 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Jones 1 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Umstead 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-50 19-27 6-40 22 18 81

Percentages: FG .520, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Miles 7-9, Baruti 1-2, Robinson-White 1-2, Newton 1-4, Jackson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Baruti 2, Gardner, Miles, Newton, Robinson-White).

Turnovers: 17 (Newton 5, Robinson-White 5, Gardner 4, Miles 2, Baruti).

Steals: 10 (Gardner 3, Newton 2, Robinson-White 2, Baruti, Jackson, Miles).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulane 19 43 62
East Carolina 40 41 81

A_4,817 (8,000).