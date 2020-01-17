AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:

Netherlands Eredivisie Friday's Match

FC Zwolle 3, Utrecht 3

Saturday's Matches

Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) vs. Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands)

FC Twente (Netherlands) vs. FC Groningen (Netherlands)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) vs. SC Heerenveen (Netherlands)

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs. Willem II (Netherlands)

Sunday's Matches

VVV Venlo (Netherlands) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Sparta (Netherlands)

FC Emmen (Netherlands) vs. Heracles Almelo (Netherlands)

ADO Den Haag (Netherlands) vs. RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands)

Friday's Match

Utrecht (Netherlands) vs. ADO Den Haag (Netherlands)

Saturday's Matches

SC Heerenveen (Netherlands) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands) vs. VVV Venlo (Netherlands)

Heracles Almelo (Netherlands) vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Sparta (Netherlands) vs. Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands)

Sunday's Matches

Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) vs. FC Emmen (Netherlands)

FC Groningen (Netherlands) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

Willem II (Netherlands) vs. FC Zwolle (Netherlands)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. FC Twente (Netherlands)