Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|61
|32.4
|492-925
|.532
|70-214
|213-261
|.816
|1267
|20.8
|Murray
|51
|32.6
|353-779
|.453
|94-274
|152-171
|.889
|952
|18.7
|Barton
|54
|32.9
|303-682
|.444
|96-255
|98-128
|.766
|800
|14.8
|Millsap
|40
|24.4
|167-345
|.484
|42-96
|102-122
|.836
|478
|12.0
|Grant
|60
|26.4
|246-524
|.469
|82-207
|122-165
|.739
|696
|11.6
|Harris
|52
|31.9
|198-486
|.407
|62-196
|68-82
|.829
|526
|10.1
|Morris
|61
|21.5
|210-455
|.462
|51-134
|46-57
|.807
|517
|8.5
|Beasley
|41
|18.2
|117-301
|.389
|58-161
|33-38
|.868
|325
|7.9
|Porter
|45
|14.2
|138-274
|.504
|42-98
|33-43
|.767
|351
|7.8
|Plumlee
|49
|17.1
|146-233
|.627
|0-4
|73-134
|.545
|365
|7.4
|Craig
|46
|17.8
|90-196
|.459
|33-101
|20-31
|.645
|233
|5.1
|Dozier
|20
|11.7
|36-90
|.400
|7-28
|7-11
|.636
|86
|4.3
|Bates-Diop
|2
|9.5
|2-2
|1.000
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|7
|3.5
|Hernangomez
|34
|12.4
|38-110
|.345
|15-60
|16-25
|.640
|107
|3.1
|Vonleh
|3
|5.3
|3-3
|1.000
|1-1
|1-2
|.500
|8
|2.7
|McRae
|4
|8.0
|2-6
|.333
|2-4
|3-4
|.750
|9
|2.3
|Cancar
|14
|3.2
|6-15
|.400
|1-6
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|1.2
|Vanderbilt
|9
|4.6
|5-7
|.714
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|10
|1.1
|TEAM
|61
|242.5
|2552-5433
|.470
|656-1839
|994-1282
|.775
|6754
|110.7
|OPPONENTS
|61
|242.5
|2415-5271
|.458
|703-2037
|1027-1356
|.757
|6560
|107.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|148
|474
|622
|10.2
|415
|6.8
|186
|0
|74
|185
|42
|Murray
|36
|162
|198
|3.9
|242
|4.7
|89
|0
|61
|113
|15
|Barton
|74
|264
|338
|6.3
|201
|3.7
|115
|0
|56
|83
|26
|Millsap
|82
|155
|237
|5.9
|64
|1.6
|115
|0
|34
|53
|27
|Grant
|50
|164
|214
|3.6
|73
|1.2
|129
|0
|38
|53
|50
|Harris
|24
|129
|153
|2.9
|112
|2.2
|113
|0
|67
|56
|13
|Morris
|20
|90
|110
|1.8
|219
|3.6
|62
|0
|50
|42
|13
|Beasley
|9
|68
|77
|1.9
|48
|1.2
|50
|0
|31
|36
|6
|Porter
|52
|143
|195
|4.3
|34
|.8
|72
|0
|18
|34
|19
|Plumlee
|87
|182
|269
|5.5
|117
|2.4
|115
|0
|27
|69
|29
|Craig
|46
|104
|150
|3.3
|30
|.7
|102
|0
|16
|20
|31
|Dozier
|5
|25
|30
|1.5
|29
|1.5
|27
|0
|7
|11
|5
|Bates-Diop
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernangomez
|24
|71
|95
|2.8
|22
|.6
|29
|0
|5
|18
|5
|Vonleh
|2
|4
|6
|2.0
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|McRae
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|4
|1.0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Cancar
|5
|5
|10
|.7
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|8
|.9
|2
|.2
|6
|0
|3
|7
|1
|TEAM
|668
|2051
|2719
|44.6
|1616
|26.5
|1223
|1
|490
|829
|285
|OPPONENTS
|610
|2002
|2612
|42.8
|1524
|25.0
|1230
|1
|432
|867
|282
