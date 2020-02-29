Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 59 32.3 477-899 .531 70-213 204-250 .816 1228 20.8
Murray 49 32.4 342-750 .456 88-258 144-162 .889 916 18.7
Barton 52 33.0 292-655 .446 94-242 93-122 .762 771 14.8
Millsap 39 24.3 161-336 .479 42-96 96-113 .850 460 11.8
Grant 58 26.3 240-510 .471 79-201 118-159 .742 677 11.7
Harris 50 31.9 188-472 .398 59-193 68-82 .829 503 10.1
Morris 59 21.4 204-440 .464 49-128 44-55 .800 501 8.5
Beasley 41 18.2 117-301 .389 58-161 33-38 .868 325 7.9
Porter 43 14.1 133-260 .512 40-94 31-39 .795 337 7.8
Plumlee 47 17.3 137-223 .614 0-4 69-125 .552 343 7.3
Craig 45 17.9 83-185 .449 30-95 20-31 .645 216 4.8
Dozier 18 12.8 36-89 .404 7-27 7-11 .636 86 4.8
Bates-Diop 2 9.5 2-2 1.000 0-0 3-4 .750 7 3.5
Hernangomez 34 12.4 38-110 .345 15-60 16-25 .640 107 3.1
Vonleh 3 5.3 3-3 1.000 1-1 1-2 .500 8 2.7
McRae 4 8.0 2-6 .333 2-4 3-4 .750 9 2.3
Cancar 12 3.5 6-15 .400 1-6 4-4 1.000 17 1.4
Vanderbilt 9 4.6 5-7 .714 0-0 0-0 .000 10 1.1
TEAM 59 242.5 2466-5263 .469 635-1783 954-1226 .778 6521 110.5
OPPONENTS 59 242.5 2332-5100 .457 675-1958 987-1305 .756 6326 107.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 140 451 591 10.0 397 6.7 182 0 72 178 40
Murray 35 156 191 3.9 234 4.8 84 0 60 110 15
Barton 74 257 331 6.4 197 3.8 109 0 55 78 26
Millsap 75 153 228 5.8 61 1.6 110 0 34 51 27
Grant 49 158 207 3.6 66 1.1 122 0 38 48 49
Harris 24 121 145 2.9 105 2.1 106 0 64 52 12
Morris 20 86 106 1.8 213 3.6 59 0 49 39 12
Beasley 9 68 77 1.9 48 1.2 50 0 31 36 6
Porter 48 139 187 4.3 31 .7 70 0 17 33 19
Plumlee 82 177 259 5.5 113 2.4 108 0 25 68 28
Craig 46 101 147 3.3 30 .7 100 0 15 20 31
Dozier 5 25 30 1.7 29 1.6 27 0 7 11 5
Bates-Diop 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Hernangomez 24 71 95 2.8 22 .6 29 0 5 18 5
Vonleh 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 2 0 0 2 0
McRae 1 4 5 1.2 4 1.0 2 0 2 0 1
Cancar 5 5 10 .8 3 .3 7 0 1 3 1
Vanderbilt 3 5 8 .9 2 .2 6 0 3 7 1
TEAM 642 1983 2625 44.5 1556 26.4 1175 1 478 797 279
OPPONENTS 597 1944 2541 43.1 1469 24.9 1183 1 415 844 275