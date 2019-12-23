https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-14927199.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Murray
|28
|31.8
|183-422
|.434
|46-144
|77-86
|.895
|489
|17.5
|Jokic
|28
|31.3
|195-398
|.490
|32-112
|62-77
|.805
|484
|17.3
|Barton
|26
|32.8
|145-320
|.453
|45-112
|45-60
|.750
|380
|14.6
|Millsap
|26
|25.1
|117-241
|.485
|30-62
|73-83
|.880
|337
|13.0
|Harris
|28
|32.6
|118-275
|.429
|41-119
|39-48
|.813
|316
|11.3
|Grant
|28
|22.8
|97-214
|.453
|38-95
|35-56
|.625
|267
|9.5
|Morris
|28
|17.7
|78-183
|.426
|15-40
|25-33
|.758
|196
|7.0
|Plumlee
|28
|17.2
|78-133
|.586
|0-4
|35-65
|.538
|191
|6.8
|Beasley
|21
|15.7
|52-131
|.397
|28-67
|7-9
|.778
|139
|6.6
|Porter
|19
|8.8
|33-77
|.429
|7-24
|8-11
|.727
|81
|4.3
|Hernangomez
|17
|13.2
|25-64
|.391
|12-39
|7-13
|.538
|69
|4.1
|Craig
|21
|12.3
|24-61
|.393
|7-29
|7-13
|.538
|62
|3.0
|Cancar
|2
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|1.0
|Bol
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Vanderbilt
|3
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|28
|242.7
|1145-2520
|.454
|301-847
|422-556
|.759
|3013
|107.6
|OPPONENTS
|28
|242.7
|1060-2417
|.439
|279-915
|452-603
|.750
|2851
|101.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Murray
|26
|97
|123
|4.4
|125
|4.5
|46
|0
|39
|63
|8
|Jokic
|62
|217
|279
|10.0
|189
|6.8
|84
|0
|27
|69
|18
|Barton
|42
|141
|183
|7.0
|88
|3.4
|54
|0
|30
|37
|10
|Millsap
|50
|101
|151
|5.8
|33
|1.3
|71
|0
|21
|33
|20
|Harris
|15
|66
|81
|2.9
|64
|2.3
|63
|0
|35
|26
|8
|Grant
|13
|81
|94
|3.4
|27
|1.0
|53
|0
|14
|25
|17
|Morris
|9
|38
|47
|1.7
|93
|3.3
|23
|0
|18
|20
|7
|Plumlee
|51
|108
|159
|5.7
|69
|2.5
|65
|0
|18
|42
|21
|Beasley
|6
|25
|31
|1.5
|20
|1.0
|22
|0
|9
|17
|3
|Porter
|17
|36
|53
|2.8
|8
|.4
|21
|0
|1
|12
|7
|Hernangomez
|11
|30
|41
|2.4
|11
|.6
|15
|0
|1
|10
|3
|Craig
|13
|31
|44
|2.1
|15
|.7
|35
|0
|7
|8
|12
|Cancar
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bol
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|316
|973
|1289
|46.0
|744
|26.6
|552
|0
|220
|387
|134
|OPPONENTS
|279
|957
|1236
|44.1
|652
|23.3
|569
|0
|204
|407
|134
