Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 54 33.3 512-1111 .461 156-491 369-491 .752 1549 28.7
Porzingis 51 31.3 339-808 .420 126-361 177-228 .776 981 19.2
Hardaway 63 28.8 346-792 .437 185-455 121-151 .801 998 15.8
Curry 59 24.5 266-532 .500 136-300 74-88 .841 742 12.6
Powell 40 26.5 146-229 .638 10-39 74-111 .667 376 9.4
Finney-Smith 64 29.7 214-457 .468 99-265 70-97 .722 597 9.3
Kleber 66 25.7 214-466 .459 107-286 69-80 .863 604 9.2
Brunson 57 17.9 181-388 .466 43-120 61-75 .813 466 8.2
Barea 26 15.0 74-179 .413 29-76 17-18 .944 194 7.5
Wright 65 21.7 179-381 .470 45-117 71-90 .789 474 7.3
Marjanovic 37 9.1 96-173 .555 4-15 36-47 .766 232 6.3
Jackson 58 16.0 124-311 .399 45-151 36-44 .818 329 5.7
Cauley-Stein 13 12.1 31-45 .689 0-1 5-9 .556 67 5.2
Lee 24 14.4 40-82 .488 21-47 6-7 .857 107 4.5
Broekhoff 17 10.6 22-59 .373 20-51 7-8 .875 71 4.2
Cleveland 6 3.7 2-6 .333 0-1 1-2 .500 5 0.8
Kidd-Gilchrist 9 7.9 1-7 .143 0-3 2-2 1.000 4 0.4
Reaves 2 0.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 67 241.5 2787-6027 .462 1026-2779 1196-1548 .773 7796 116.4
OPPONENTS 67 241.5 2775-6110 .454 793-2298 1048-1385 .757 7391 110.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 69 433 502 9.3 470 8.7 134 0 59 227 10
Porzingis 89 394 483 9.5 89 1.7 157 0 36 84 106
Hardaway 23 175 198 3.1 124 2.0 105 0 39 61 5
Curry 26 113 139 2.4 119 2.0 101 0 36 60 8
Powell 75 152 227 5.7 59 1.5 102 0 34 36 22
Finney-Smith 125 227 352 5.5 97 1.5 154 0 44 63 37
Kleber 99 256 355 5.4 77 1.2 153 0 20 48 78
Brunson 22 112 134 2.4 188 3.3 74 0 22 66 4
Barea 10 38 48 1.8 99 3.8 25 0 4 35 2
Wright 66 193 259 4.0 220 3.4 83 0 76 68 21
Marjanovic 53 100 153 4.1 13 .4 47 0 7 26 7
Jackson 27 115 142 2.4 49 .8 58 0 12 12 10
Cauley-Stein 13 47 60 4.6 10 .8 19 0 4 5 11
Lee 7 25 32 1.3 12 .5 33 0 18 11 6
Broekhoff 5 38 43 2.5 11 .6 15 0 5 6 4
Cleveland 0 3 3 .5 0 .0 2 0 1 1 1
Kidd-Gilchrist 3 17 20 2.2 3 .3 14 0 2 6 2
Reaves 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 712 2438 3150 47.0 1640 24.5 1276 0 419 857 334
OPPONENTS 713 2324 3037 45.3 1592 23.8 1393 1 474 818 269