AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 34 32.9 326-690 .472 102-314 247-311 .794 1001 29.4
Porzingis 31 31.2 190-472 .403 68-198 87-120 .725 535 17.3
Hardaway 35 25.7 170-400 .425 92-239 59-74 .797 491 14.0
Curry 36 22.6 130-287 .453 64-162 46-49 .939 370 10.3
Finney-Smith 38 29.1 125-269 .465 59-153 39-56 .696 348 9.2
Barea 11 16.3 39-88 .443 16-36 5-5 1.000 99 9.0
Kleber 37 24.6 113-245 .461 59-152 43-49 .878 328 8.9
Powell 35 26.6 118-192 .615 9-34 65-98 .663 310 8.9
Brunson 38 17.2 112-245 .457 27-84 33-43 .767 284 7.5
Wright 36 20.8 99-203 .488 24-61 45-55 .818 267 7.4
Jackson 34 15.7 79-192 .411 32-100 21-26 .808 211 6.2
Marjanovic 19 9.5 43-79 .544 1-5 17-24 .708 104 5.5
Broekhoff 10 7.7 11-25 .440 10-20 5-6 .833 37 3.7
Lee 9 8.0 13-22 .591 7-12 0-0 .000 33 3.7
Cleveland 1 4.0 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 2 2.0
Reaves 2 0.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 38 242.0 1569-3411 .460 570-1570 712-916 .777 4420 116.3
OPPONENTS 38 242.0 1549-3446 .450 429-1265 643-831 .774 4170 109.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 51 279 330 9.7 303 8.9 81 0 38 147 5
Porzingis 54 237 291 9.4 45 1.5 94 0 18 52 66
Hardaway 12 81 93 2.7 59 1.7 55 0 21 30 3
Curry 15 55 70 1.9 62 1.7 62 0 21 37 6
Finney-Smith 75 126 201 5.3 52 1.4 86 0 26 37 20
Barea 4 16 20 1.8 38 3.5 6 0 3 15 1
Kleber 58 140 198 5.4 39 1.1 86 0 11 29 30
Powell 61 130 191 5.5 52 1.5 93 0 32 30 22
Brunson 18 74 92 2.4 129 3.4 46 0 15 41 2
Wright 32 98 130 3.6 114 3.2 44 0 50 29 13
Jackson 14 70 84 2.5 21 .6 41 0 8 6 4
Marjanovic 26 57 83 4.4 8 .4 31 0 2 14 3
Broekhoff 1 13 14 1.4 4 .4 7 0 2 2 1
Lee 0 3 3 .3 3 .3 6 0 0 2 2
Cleveland 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Reaves 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 421 1380 1801 47.4 929 24.4 738 0 247 492 178
OPPONENTS 421 1309 1730 45.5 883 23.2 820 1 272 478 149