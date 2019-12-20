https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-4-Tampa-Bay-3-14920308.php
Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3
|Dallas
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Dallas, Radulov 10 (Seguin, Klingberg), 4:09 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 5 (Palat, Johnson), 12:58 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 10 (Kucherov, Hedman), 15:24 (pp).
Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Palat 10 (Sergachev, Shattenkirk), 3:22. 5, Dallas, Faksa 8 (Klingberg, Gurianov), 17:57.
Third Period_6, Dallas, Dickinson 5 (Cogliano, Polak), 15:42.
Overtime_7, Dallas, Seguin 8 (Radulov), 3:00.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-5-4-3_20. Tampa Bay 17-14-16-1_48.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 1; Tampa Bay 2 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 8-5-1 (48 shots-45 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 14-9-2 (20-16).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:39.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Matt MacPherson.
View Comments