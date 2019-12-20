FG FT Reb
QUINNIPIAC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kelly 35 7-15 2-4 0-3 5 4 18
Falzon 34 4-10 0-0 0-1 1 2 12
Williams 33 3-14 0-0 0-4 1 4 6
Marfo 32 4-7 1-2 8-17 2 3 9
Rigoni 30 4-11 0-0 0-2 1 0 11
McGuire 16 1-2 0-0 1-3 1 0 2
Balanc 12 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 2
Pinkney 8 1-1 1-2 2-3 0 2 3
Totals 200 25-63 4-8 11-34 12 17 63

Percentages: FG .397, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Falzon 4-9, Rigoni 3-8, Kelly 2-4, Balanc 0-1, Williams 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Pinkney 2, Kelly, Rigoni, Williams).

Turnovers: 10 (McGuire 4, Kelly 2, Balanc, Marfo, Rigoni, Williams).

Steals: 4 (Kelly, Marfo, Rigoni, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DREXEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wynter 38 5-17 9-13 0-6 8 2 19
Walton 35 4-13 2-2 1-3 1 1 10
Butler 31 1-8 3-4 4-14 5 2 5
Okros 30 4-5 2-2 0-2 0 1 14
Green 22 3-6 0-0 2-4 2 0 9
Juric 20 5-8 0-0 0-0 1 1 13
Bickerstaff 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Perry 7 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Washington 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kararinas 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-59 16-21 8-32 17 11 72

Percentages: FG .390, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Okros 4-4, Green 3-5, Juric 3-5, Bickerstaff 0-1, Butler 0-1, Wynter 0-3, Walton 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 3, Walton).

Turnovers: 8 (Walton 3, Green 2, Wynter 2, Bickerstaff).

Steals: 4 (Juric 2, Okros, Walton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Quinnipiac 33 30 63
Drexel 32 40 72

A_500 (10,500).