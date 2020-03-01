https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/DARTMOUTH-76-COLUMBIA-57-15095866.php
DARTMOUTH 76, COLUMBIA 57
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Knight
|30
|7-7
|5-6
|1-10
|6
|1
|19
|Foye
|34
|5-10
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|15
|Samuels
|20
|3-10
|2-3
|0-2
|2
|2
|9
|Sistare
|27
|2-7
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|0
|6
|Rai
|27
|2-8
|4-5
|4-9
|3
|2
|9
|Slajchert
|23
|2-6
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|6
|Ary-Turner
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Carter
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Wade
|6
|2-4
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|1
|5
|Ogbu
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|1
|Adelekun
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Blaufeld
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Reaves
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|14-21
|7-42
|18
|14
|76
Percentages: FG .431, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Foye 5-9, Reaves 1-1, Wade 1-2, Ary-Turner 1-3, Rai 1-4, Slajchert 1-4, Sistare 1-6, Samuels 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Knight, Rai).
Turnovers: 7 (Ary-Turner 2, Knight 2, Foye, Ogbu, Rai).
Steals: 2 (Ary-Turner, Knight).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLUMBIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brumant
|18
|0-3
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|0
|Nweke
|35
|7-13
|0-0
|4-12
|0
|3
|14
|Bibbs
|30
|1-5
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Killingsworth
|35
|3-9
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|7
|Smith
|39
|9-27
|6-6
|2-8
|7
|0
|25
|Forrest
|29
|2-8
|0-2
|0-5
|1
|2
|4
|Bolster
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Smoyer
|3
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Klores
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Onuama
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-66
|11-15
|8-37
|10
|17
|57
Percentages: FG .333, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 2-21, .095 (Killingsworth 1-5, Smith 1-9, Brumant 0-1, Bibbs 0-2, Forrest 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Smoyer, Turner).
Turnovers: 2 (Forrest, Smith).
Steals: 5 (Smith 2, Bibbs, Brumant, Nweke).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dartmouth
|37
|39
|—
|76
|Columbia
|30
|27
|—
|57
A_1,492 (2,500).
View Comments