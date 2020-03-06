https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Columbus-Blue-Jackets-Stax-15110602.php
Columbus Blue Jackets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|68
|18
|30
|48
|0
|47
|1
|0
|4
|152
|.118
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|68
|14
|27
|41
|4
|16
|3
|1
|3
|142
|.099
|D
|8
|Zachary Werenski
|61
|20
|20
|40
|9
|10
|5
|1
|4
|179
|.112
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|49
|21
|15
|36
|8
|12
|3
|0
|5
|162
|.130
|F
|71
|Nick Foligno
|65
|10
|21
|31
|-1
|62
|2
|0
|1
|129
|.078
|D
|3
|Seth Jones
|56
|6
|24
|30
|10
|20
|2
|0
|0
|126
|.048
|F
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|44
|12
|14
|26
|2
|6
|3
|0
|2
|148
|.081
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|68
|11
|13
|24
|-11
|36
|2
|0
|1
|171
|.064
|F
|10
|Alexander Wennberg
|55
|5
|15
|20
|-4
|16
|1
|0
|1
|67
|.075
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|54
|9
|10
|19
|-8
|6
|5
|0
|4
|90
|.100
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|46
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|64
|.078
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|67
|5
|12
|17
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|79
|.063
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|62
|5
|9
|14
|5
|10
|0
|1
|1
|63
|.079
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|6
|7
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|48
|6
|5
|11
|9
|12
|0
|0
|2
|67
|.090
|F
|24
|Nathan Gerbe
|30
|4
|6
|10
|-7
|22
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.073
|D
|58
|David Savard
|66
|0
|10
|10
|-1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|92
|.000
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|30
|6
|4
|10
|1
|6
|3
|0
|1
|52
|.115
|D
|27
|Ryan Murray
|26
|2
|7
|9
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.065
|D
|65
|Markus Nutivaara
|35
|3
|6
|9
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.067
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|38
|1
|7
|8
|-3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.029
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|33
|1
|4
|5
|-9
|12
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.020
|F
|15
|Jakob Lilja
|35
|2
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|F
|77
|Josh Anderson
|26
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.016
|F
|23
|Stefan Matteau
|7
|2
|1
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.118
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|20
|1
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|74
|Devin Shore
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|49
|Ryan MacInnis
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|56
|Marko Dano
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|88
|Kole Sherwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|48
|Calvin Thurkauf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|177
|292
|469
|-6
|448
|31
|3
|32
|2204
|.080
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|178
|314
|492
|-3
|455
|31
|5
|32
|2041
|.087
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|36
|2066
|2.58
|19
|11
|5
|2
|89
|1007
|0.912
|0
|1
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|32
|1755
|2.39
|12
|9
|8
|5
|70
|892
|0.922
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Matiss Kivlenieks
|6
|284
|2.95
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|137
|0.898
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|4141
|2.54
|32
|21
|15
|7
|173
|2036
|.913
|177
|292
|448
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|4141
|2.46
|36
|24
|8
|3
|167
|2194
|.920
|178
|314
|455
