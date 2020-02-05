Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5, 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 18 Pierre-Luc Dubois 54 17 25 42 8 35 1 0 4 118 .144
F 14 Gustav Nyquist 54 12 22 34 4 14 3 1 3 107 .112
D 8 Zachary Werenski 47 16 16 32 11 10 4 1 3 131 .122
F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 41 17 12 29 8 12 2 0 5 138 .123
D 3 Seth Jones 54 5 24 29 11 18 1 0 0 121 .041
F 13 Cam Atkinson 42 12 14 26 0 6 3 0 2 136 .088
F 71 Nick Foligno 51 6 16 22 2 52 2 0 1 92 .065
F 10 Alexander Wennberg 52 5 15 20 0 16 1 0 1 65 .077
F 38 Boone Jenner 54 8 9 17 -12 32 2 0 1 128 .063
F 22 Sonny Milano 39 5 11 16 -3 22 0 0 1 55 .091
F 52 Emil Bemstrom 40 5 8 13 -1 4 3 0 2 62 .081
F 42 Alexandre Texier 36 6 7 13 3 10 0 0 1 49 .122
D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 53 5 7 12 9 18 0 0 1 62 .081
F 20 Riley Nash 49 4 7 11 5 6 0 1 1 47 .085
F 50 Eric Robinson 34 5 4 9 10 8 0 0 2 48 .104
F 24 Nathan Gerbe 18 3 5 8 1 18 0 0 0 27 .111
D 58 David Savard 52 0 8 8 5 29 0 0 0 70 .000
D 27 Ryan Murray 24 2 5 7 -7 4 0 0 0 29 .069
F 11 Kevin Stenlund 17 4 2 6 -1 6 3 0 1 30 .133
D 46 Dean Kukan 33 1 4 5 -9 12 1 0 0 51 .020
F 77 Josh Anderson 26 1 3 4 -8 17 0 0 0 63 .016
D 4 Scott Harrington 26 1 3 4 -2 12 0 0 0 23 .043
F 15 Jakob Lilja 27 2 2 4 4 2 0 0 0 20 .100
D 65 Markus Nutivaara 22 2 1 3 1 2 0 0 0 19 .105
F 49 Ryan MacInnis 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 .000
D 2 Andrew Peeke 7 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 6 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 6 Adam Clendening 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 56 Marko Dano 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 37 Markus Hannikainen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 67 Justin Scott 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 88 Kole Sherwood 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 54 144 233 377 41 387 26 3 29 1716 .084
OPPONENT TOTALS 54 133 230 363 -50 374 25 5 23 1633 .081

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Joonas Korpisalo 32 1876 2.49 17 10 4 2 78 901 0.913 0 1 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 23 1250 2.3 11 6 4 4 48 672 0.929 0 0 0
80 Matiss Kivlenieks 2 120 1.49 1 0 1 0 3 56 0.946 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 54 3275 2.39 29 16 9 6 129 1629 .919 144 233 387
OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3275 2.52 25 22 7 2 136 1708 .916 133 230 374