THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 16, 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 18 Pierre-Luc Dubois 47 15 19 34 -1 35 1 0 4 109 .138
F 14 Gustav Nyquist 47 10 21 31 5 14 2 1 2 98 .102
D 8 Zachary Werenski 40 15 13 28 5 8 4 1 2 110 .136
D 3 Seth Jones 47 4 21 25 4 18 1 0 0 104 .038
F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 36 12 11 23 1 10 2 0 3 122 .098
F 13 Cam Atkinson 35 9 12 21 -5 6 3 0 1 113 .080
F 71 Nick Foligno 44 4 14 18 -6 50 2 0 0 80 .050
F 38 Boone Jenner 47 8 9 17 -7 32 2 0 1 111 .072
F 10 Alexander Wennberg 46 4 13 17 -3 14 1 0 1 58 .069
F 22 Sonny Milano 37 5 11 16 -2 20 0 0 1 51 .098
F 42 Alexandre Texier 36 6 7 13 3 10 0 0 1 49 .122
F 52 Emil Bemstrom 33 4 7 11 -1 2 3 0 2 50 .080
F 20 Riley Nash 42 4 7 11 4 6 0 1 1 41 .098
D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 46 4 5 9 8 16 0 0 1 56 .071
F 50 Eric Robinson 27 5 4 9 8 8 0 0 2 38 .132
F 24 Nathan Gerbe 11 3 4 7 3 6 0 0 0 19 .158
D 27 Ryan Murray 24 2 5 7 -7 4 0 0 0 29 .069
D 58 David Savard 45 0 7 7 5 27 0 0 0 58 .000
F 11 Kevin Stenlund 15 4 2 6 -1 6 3 0 1 25 .160
D 46 Dean Kukan 33 1 4 5 -9 12 1 0 0 51 .020
F 77 Josh Anderson 26 1 3 4 -8 17 0 0 0 63 .016
D 4 Scott Harrington 19 1 3 4 -4 6 0 0 0 21 .048
F 15 Jakob Lilja 22 1 2 3 3 2 0 0 0 16 .063
D 65 Markus Nutivaara 15 2 0 2 -1 2 0 0 0 15 .133
F 49 Ryan MacInnis 7 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 .000
D 2 Andrew Peeke 7 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 6 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 6 Adam Clendening 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 56 Marko Dano 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 37 Markus Hannikainen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 67 Justin Scott 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 88 Kole Sherwood 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 47 124 207 331 -4 353 25 3 23 1512 .082
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 122 211 333 -5 338 24 5 22 1410 .087

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Joonas Korpisalo 32 1876 2.49 17 10 4 2 78 901 0.913 0 1 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 18 949 2.53 6 6 4 2 40 505 0.921 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 47 2852 2.51 23 16 8 4 118 1406 .913 124 207 353
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 2852 2.49 24 17 6 2 117 1505 .918 122 211 338