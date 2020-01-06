THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, JAN. 6, 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 18 Pierre-Luc Dubois 42 14 14 28 -2 31 1 0 4 100 .140
F 14 Gustav Nyquist 42 9 19 28 5 12 2 1 2 90 .100
D 8 Zachary Werenski 35 13 12 25 3 8 3 1 1 92 .141
D 3 Seth Jones 42 4 20 24 4 18 1 0 0 97 .041
F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 36 12 11 23 1 10 2 0 3 122 .098
F 13 Cam Atkinson 35 9 12 21 -5 6 3 0 1 113 .080
F 38 Boone Jenner 42 8 9 17 -7 26 2 0 1 100 .080
F 71 Nick Foligno 39 4 12 16 -5 45 2 0 0 74 .054
F 10 Alexander Wennberg 41 2 12 14 -5 14 1 0 0 54 .037
F 22 Sonny Milano 32 4 9 13 -3 16 0 0 1 46 .087
F 42 Alexandre Texier 36 6 7 13 3 10 0 0 1 49 .122
F 52 Emil Bemstrom 28 3 6 9 -2 2 2 0 1 39 .077
F 20 Riley Nash 37 3 6 9 2 6 0 1 1 36 .083
F 50 Eric Robinson 22 4 4 8 6 6 0 0 2 28 .143
D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 41 4 3 7 4 12 0 0 1 50 .080
D 27 Ryan Murray 24 2 5 7 -7 4 0 0 0 29 .069
D 58 David Savard 40 0 7 7 2 27 0 0 0 50 .000
D 46 Dean Kukan 33 1 4 5 -9 12 1 0 0 51 .020
F 77 Josh Anderson 26 1 3 4 -8 17 0 0 0 63 .016
F 24 Nathan Gerbe 6 1 2 3 0 6 0 0 0 11 .091
F 15 Jakob Lilja 17 1 2 3 1 2 0 0 0 16 .063
D 4 Scott Harrington 14 0 2 2 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .000
D 65 Markus Nutivaara 10 2 0 2 -1 2 0 0 0 14 .143
F 11 Kevin Stenlund 10 2 0 2 -3 6 2 0 0 18 .111
F 49 Ryan MacInnis 7 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 .000
D 2 Andrew Peeke 7 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 6 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 6 Adam Clendening 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 56 Marko Dano 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 37 Markus Hannikainen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 67 Justin Scott 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 88 Kole Sherwood 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 42 109 184 293 -29 322 22 3 19 1381 .079
OPPONENT TOTALS 42 114 198 312 21 311 23 5 21 1239 .092

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Joonas Korpisalo 32 1876 2.49 17 10 4 2 78 901 0.913 0 1 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 13 653 2.94 2 5 4 0 32 334 0.904 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 42 2552 2.62 19 15 8 2 110 1235 .908 109 184 322
OPPONENT TOTALS 42 2552 2.48 23 13 6 2 104 1376 .921 114 198 311