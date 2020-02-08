https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Columbus-2-Detroit-0-15039852.php
Columbus 2, Detroit 0
Recommended Video:
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Columbus
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Columbus, Werenski 17 (Foligno, Milano), 4:57.
Third Period_2, Columbus, Jenner 9 (Nyquist), 18:35 (en).
Shots on Goal_Detroit 5-4-7_16. Columbus 10-21-13_44.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 4.
Goalies_Detroit, Howard 2-21-2 (43 shots-42 saves). Columbus, Merzlikins 12-6-4 (16-16).
A_18,978 (18,500). T_2:22.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Steve Barton.
View Comments