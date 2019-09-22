Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Rockies second. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Sam Hilliard pops out to shallow right field to Gavin Lux. Josh Fuentes grounds out to third base, Justin Turner to David Freese. Tony Wolters flies out to deep left field to A.J. Pollock.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 1, Dodgers 0.

Rockies third. Dom Nunez pinch-hitting for Kyle Freeland. Dom Nunez called out on strikes. Garrett Hampson walks. Raimel Tapia singles to left field. Garrett Hampson scores. Trevor Story strikes out swinging. Charlie Blackmon singles to center field. Raimel Tapia scores. Ryan McMahon lines out to deep left center field to Cody Bellinger.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers fourth. A.J. Pollock flies out to deep center field to Sam Hilliard. Cody Bellinger reaches on error. Throwing error by Chi Chi Gonzalez. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Corey Seager triples to center field. Cody Bellinger scores. Russell Martin singles to right center field. Corey Seager scores. Gavin Lux strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Dodgers 2.

Rockies seventh. Josh Fuentes homers to center field. Tony Wolters flies out to right field to Joc Pederson. Chi Chi Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Garrett Hampson flies out to right field to Joc Pederson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 4, Dodgers 2.