Cleveland-Minnesota Runs

Twins first. Max Kepler strikes out swinging. Mitch Garver homers to left field. Jorge Polanco flies out to left field to Greg Allen. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 1, Indians 0.

Indians sixth. Francisco Lindor pops out to shallow center field to Jonathan Schoop. Oscar Mercado walks. Carlos Santana walks. Oscar Mercado to second. Yasiel Puig doubles to deep right center field. Carlos Santana to third. Oscar Mercado scores. Jason Kipnis called out on strikes. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 2, Twins 1.

Twins seventh. Willians Astudillo singles to shallow center field. Jonathan Schoop triples to deep right center field. Willians Astudillo scores. Max Kepler walks. Mitch Garver homers to right field. Max Kepler scores. Jonathan Schoop scores. Jorge Polanco lines out to left field to Greg Allen. Eddie Rosario flies out to deep right center field to Yasiel Puig. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 5, Indians 2.

Indians eighth. Oscar Mercado grounds out to third base, Willians Astudillo to C.J. Cron. Carlos Santana called out on strikes. Yasiel Puig doubles to deep left center field. Jason Kipnis singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Yasiel Puig scores. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 5, Indians 3.