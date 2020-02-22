Cleveland 113, Washington 108
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEVELAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Love
|22:32
|3-8
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|Osman
|30:03
|5-7
|3-4
|0-10
|2
|2
|16
|Drummond
|21:51
|6-11
|0-2
|3-12
|2
|3
|12
|Garland
|36:12
|6-11
|1-1
|1-2
|4
|3
|15
|Sexton
|34:20
|8-17
|7-10
|0-2
|2
|4
|25
|Thompson
|25:59
|5-8
|0-0
|2-11
|4
|1
|10
|Nance Jr.
|25:37
|5-11
|2-3
|3-6
|2
|3
|13
|Exum
|23:46
|4-4
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|10
|Porter Jr.
|12:54
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|5
|3
|Dellavedova
|6:44
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-81
|16-25
|10-47
|19
|24
|113
Percentages: FG .531, FT .640.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Osman 3-5, Garland 2-4, Love 2-5, Sexton 2-6, Exum 1-1, Nance Jr. 1-3, Dellavedova 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Thompson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Drummond 2, Porter Jr. 2, Thompson 2).
Turnovers: 21 (Drummond 7, Porter Jr. 4, Love 3, Garland 2, Osman 2, Sexton 2, Nance Jr.).
Steals: 3 (Drummond 2, Osman).
Technical Fouls: Drummond, 2:42 second; Porter Jr., 4:31 third; Porter Jr., 4:31 third
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonga
|19:51
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|0
|5
|Hachimura
|30:10
|7-13
|2-2
|3-7
|3
|2
|17
|Mahinmi
|16:23
|1-3
|3-4
|3-5
|2
|5
|5
|Beal
|34:19
|9-28
|7-9
|0-3
|1
|4
|26
|Smith
|29:42
|2-12
|0-0
|1-5
|6
|1
|5
|Bertans
|26:03
|2-7
|4-5
|1-8
|2
|2
|10
|Brown Jr.
|19:50
|5-10
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|0
|11
|Napier
|18:18
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|8
|Bryant
|16:06
|4-7
|0-2
|5-5
|0
|3
|8
|Wagner
|15:31
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|4
|4
|Robinson
|13:47
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|9
|Totals
|240:00
|41-106
|17-23
|17-47
|24
|26
|108
Percentages: FG .387, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 9-37, .243 (Napier 2-6, Bertans 2-7, Brown Jr. 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Hachimura 1-3, Smith 1-5, Beal 1-10, Bonga 0-1, Wagner 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant 2, Bertans).
Turnovers: 11 (Beal 6, Mahinmi 2, Bonga, Brown Jr., Wagner).
Steals: 12 (Beal 3, Brown Jr. 2, Hachimura 2, Mahinmi 2, Smith 2, Napier).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cleveland
|32
|29
|20
|32
|—
|113
|Washington
|41
|25
|21
|21
|—
|108
A_18,895 (20,356).