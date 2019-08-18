Chicago White Sox-L.A. Angels Runs

White sox first. Leury Garcia triples to deep right field. Tim Anderson grounds out to third base, David Fletcher to Albert Pujols. Leury Garcia scores. Jose Abreu flies out to deep right center field to Brian Goodwin. James McCann grounds out to third base, David Fletcher to Albert Pujols.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Angels 0.

Angels second. Brian Goodwin homers to center field. Luis Rengifo grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Wilfredo Tovar grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Max Stassi pops out to shallow center field to Yolmer Sanchez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Angels 1.

White sox third. Adam Engel grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Suarez to Luis Rengifo. Leury Garcia called out on strikes. Tim Anderson walks. Jose Abreu singles to left field. Tim Anderson to second. James McCann doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Jose Abreu scores. Tim Anderson scores. Eloy Jimenez homers to center field. James McCann scores. Welington Castillo called out on strikes.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 5, Angels 1.

Angels third. David Fletcher grounds out to shallow infield, Hector Santiago to Jose Abreu. Mike Trout strikes out swinging. Justin Upton homers to center field. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 5, Angels 2.

Angels seventh. Luis Rengifo walks. Matt Thaiss pinch-hitting for Wilfredo Tovar. Matt Thaiss called out on strikes. Shohei Ohtani pinch-hitting for Max Stassi. Shohei Ohtani singles to center field. Luis Rengifo to second. David Fletcher walks. Shohei Ohtani to second. Luis Rengifo to third. Mike Trout singles to left field. David Fletcher to second. Shohei Ohtani scores. Luis Rengifo scores. Justin Upton reaches on error to left field, advances to 2nd. Mike Trout to third. David Fletcher scores. Fielding error by Ryan Goins. Kole Calhoun is intentionally walked. Albert Pujols strikes out swinging. Brian Goodwin walks. Kole Calhoun to second. Justin Upton to third. Mike Trout scores. Luis Rengifo grounds out to second base, Josh Osich to Yolmer Sanchez to Jose Abreu.

4 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Angels 6, White sox 5.