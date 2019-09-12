Chicago Cubs-San Diego Runs

Padres fifth. Manuel Margot homers to left field. Nick Martini grounds out to shallow infield, Cole Hamels to Anthony Rizzo. Manny Machado walks. Wil Myers grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 1, Cubs 0.

Padres sixth. Ty France walks. Seth Mejias-Brean strikes out swinging. Luis Urias singles to left field. Ty France to third. Austin Hedges strikes out swinging. Josh Naylor pinch-hitting for Chris Paddack. Josh Naylor lines out to deep left field to Kyle Schwarber.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Padres 2, Cubs 0.

Padres seventh. Manuel Margot singles to first base. Nick Martini walks. Manny Machado grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Anthony Rizzo. Travis Jankowski to second. Manuel Margot to third. Wil Myers singles to center field. Travis Jankowski scores. Manuel Margot scores. Ty France strikes out on a foul tip. Seth Mejias-Brean grounds out to shallow infield, Duane Underwood Jr. to Anthony Rizzo.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Cubs 0.