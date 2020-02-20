Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 20, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 60 27 48 75 7 36 6 0 2 227 .119
F 19 Jonathan Toews 60 16 36 52 -5 46 1 1 3 141 .113
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 58 25 13 38 2 14 2 0 3 139 .180
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 60 14 23 37 -13 13 9 0 2 169 .083
F 17 Dylan Strome 48 10 21 31 -2 14 2 0 1 77 .130
F 20 Brandon Saad 48 18 10 28 0 14 0 2 4 116 .155
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 59 6 20 26 -8 25 2 0 0 98 .061
F 92 Alexander Nylander 55 8 12 20 -4 10 0 0 1 82 .098
F 77 Kirby Dach 54 8 11 19 -3 16 0 0 2 88 .091
D 5 Connor Murphy 48 4 13 17 2 17 0 0 0 95 .042
D 2 Duncan Keith 51 1 15 16 -9 12 0 0 0 85 .012
D 6 Olli Maatta 55 4 12 16 8 18 0 0 0 69 .058
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 59 3 12 15 -4 24 0 1 0 70 .043
F 64 David Kampf 60 7 7 14 -7 6 0 1 2 83 .084
F 91 Drake Caggiula 31 7 6 13 -6 23 1 0 0 43 .163
F 15 Zack Smith 50 4 7 11 2 29 0 1 1 43 .093
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
D 27 Adam Boqvist 33 4 4 8 -9 6 0 0 1 41 .098
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 32 0 8 8 7 32 0 0 0 36 .000
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
F 36 Matthew Highmore 26 1 3 4 1 4 0 0 0 23 .043
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 20 1 2 3 -8 38 0 0 0 12 .083
F 95 Dylan Sikura 9 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 10 .100
D 55 Nick Seeler 2 0 1 1 -1 7 0 0 0 1 .000
F 38 Brandon Hagel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 9 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 14 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 60 176 299 475 -42 481 25 6 23 1893 .093
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 190 314 504 16 465 33 8 30 2117 .090

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Robin Lehner 33 1875 3.01 16 10 5 0 94 1152 0.918 0 0 4
50 Corey Crawford 30 1742 2.89 10 16 3 1 84 953 0.912 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 60 3646 2.97 26 26 8 1 178 2105 .910 176 299 481
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 3646 2.78 34 19 7 4 167 1884 .907 190 314 465