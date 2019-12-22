THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 22, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 37 20 26 46 2 28 5 0 2 135 .148
F 19 Jonathan Toews 37 8 19 27 -4 28 1 0 2 94 .085
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 37 8 17 25 -1 11 5 0 0 102 .078
F 17 Dylan Strome 33 7 17 24 5 10 2 0 0 47 .149
F 20 Brandon Saad 36 11 8 19 -2 12 0 2 3 84 .131
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 35 10 6 16 2 8 2 0 2 76 .132
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 36 4 11 15 -2 21 1 0 0 62 .065
F 92 Alexander Nylander 36 5 9 14 -9 8 0 0 1 56 .089
F 77 Kirby Dach 31 6 5 11 -3 8 0 0 2 44 .136
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 36 2 8 10 -1 12 0 1 0 35 .057
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
F 64 David Kampf 37 5 4 9 -9 4 0 1 1 51 .098
D 6 Olli Maatta 33 1 7 8 -4 6 0 0 0 42 .024
D 5 Connor Murphy 25 3 5 8 2 2 0 0 0 43 .070
D 2 Duncan Keith 28 1 5 6 0 12 0 0 0 47 .021
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
F 15 Zack Smith 30 1 4 5 -1 15 0 0 0 27 .037
F 91 Drake Caggiula 15 3 1 4 -2 4 0 0 0 15 .200
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 27 Adam Boqvist 13 1 2 3 -5 4 0 0 0 18 .056
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 14 0 3 3 -4 10 0 0 0 11 .000
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 13 0 2 2 -9 33 0 0 0 9 .000
F 36 Matthew Highmore 8 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 95 Dylan Sikura 3 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 37 103 172 275 -39 301 18 4 14 1139 .090
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 114 183 297 25 271 22 4 18 1327 .086

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Robin Lehner 20 1124 2.78 9 6 4 0 52 699 0.926 0 0 2
50 Corey Crawford 19 1111 3.08 6 10 2 1 57 623 0.909 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 37 2252 2.95 15 16 6 1 109 1322 .914 103 172 301
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2252 2.62 22 11 4 3 97 1133 .910 114 183 271