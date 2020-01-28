https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-110-San-Antonio-109-15009073.php
Chicago 110, San Antonio 109
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DeRozan
|35:37
|11-21
|14-17
|1-10
|3
|1
|36
|Poeltl
|35:46
|7-12
|2-8
|5-13
|1
|3
|16
|Lyles
|26:02
|3-7
|2-4
|3-8
|1
|1
|10
|Forbes
|22:01
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|0
|2
|Murray
|22:27
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|2
|Mills
|28:33
|8-15
|3-3
|1-1
|2
|2
|25
|D.White
|22:26
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Gay
|21:31
|3-6
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|9
|Walker IV
|14:20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Metu
|11:15
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|38-82
|23-34
|12-47
|21
|12
|109
Percentages: FG .463, FT .676.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Mills 6-12, Lyles 2-4, Walker IV 1-1, Gay 1-2, D.White 0-1, Murray 0-1, Forbes 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Poeltl 3, D.White, Lyles, Metu).
Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 3, Gay 3, Poeltl 2, D.White, Metu, Murray).
Steals: 2 (Mills 2).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dunn
|35:26
|5-9
|0-0
|0-6
|8
|5
|10
|Young
|29:00
|5-11
|1-2
|1-9
|2
|4
|13
|Kornet
|30:43
|4-10
|2-2
|2-9
|3
|4
|12
|LaVine
|35:06
|7-22
|6-6
|1-6
|2
|2
|23
|Satoransky
|28:05
|5-9
|2-2
|2-3
|6
|3
|13
|C.White
|21:32
|4-13
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|1
|11
|Hutchison
|20:41
|4-7
|0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|8
|Valentine
|19:05
|6-10
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|16
|Felicio
|15:23
|2-2
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|2
|4
|Arcidiacono
|4:57
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-93
|12-15
|14-50
|28
|23
|110
Percentages: FG .452, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 14-37, .378 (Valentine 4-6, LaVine 3-9, Young 2-4, Kornet 2-5, C.White 2-6, Satoransky 1-3, Dunn 0-2, Hutchison 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dunn, Kornet).
Turnovers: 9 (Dunn 4, C.White 2, Kornet, Satoransky, Valentine).
Steals: 8 (Dunn 3, Satoransky 2, C.White, Kornet, LaVine).
Technical Fouls: None
|San Antonio
|28
|20
|37
|24
|—
|109
|Chicago
|21
|29
|25
|35
|—
|110
A_16,071 (20,917).
