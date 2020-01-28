FG FT Reb
SAN ANTONIO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
DeRozan 35:37 11-21 14-17 1-10 3 1 36
Poeltl 35:46 7-12 2-8 5-13 1 3 16
Lyles 26:02 3-7 2-4 3-8 1 1 10
Forbes 22:01 1-5 0-0 0-2 5 0 2
Murray 22:27 1-4 0-0 0-3 4 0 2
Mills 28:33 8-15 3-3 1-1 2 2 25
D.White 22:26 0-3 0-0 0-2 2 2 0
Gay 21:31 3-6 2-2 1-4 3 1 9
Walker IV 14:20 2-4 0-0 0-1 0 2 5
Metu 11:15 2-5 0-0 1-3 0 0 4
Totals 240:00 38-82 23-34 12-47 21 12 109

Percentages: FG .463, FT .676.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Mills 6-12, Lyles 2-4, Walker IV 1-1, Gay 1-2, D.White 0-1, Murray 0-1, Forbes 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Poeltl 3, D.White, Lyles, Metu).

Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 3, Gay 3, Poeltl 2, D.White, Metu, Murray).

Steals: 2 (Mills 2).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dunn 35:26 5-9 0-0 0-6 8 5 10
Young 29:00 5-11 1-2 1-9 2 4 13
Kornet 30:43 4-10 2-2 2-9 3 4 12
LaVine 35:06 7-22 6-6 1-6 2 2 23
Satoransky 28:05 5-9 2-2 2-3 6 3 13
C.White 21:32 4-13 1-2 3-6 1 1 11
Hutchison 20:41 4-7 0-1 2-3 1 1 8
Valentine 19:05 6-10 0-0 0-4 3 1 16
Felicio 15:23 2-2 0-0 3-4 1 2 4
Arcidiacono 4:57 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 240:00 42-93 12-15 14-50 28 23 110

Percentages: FG .452, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 14-37, .378 (Valentine 4-6, LaVine 3-9, Young 2-4, Kornet 2-5, C.White 2-6, Satoransky 1-3, Dunn 0-2, Hutchison 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dunn, Kornet).

Turnovers: 9 (Dunn 4, C.White 2, Kornet, Satoransky, Valentine).

Steals: 8 (Dunn 3, Satoransky 2, C.White, Kornet, LaVine).

Technical Fouls: None

San Antonio 28 20 37 24 109
Chicago 21 29 25 35 110

A_16,071 (20,917).