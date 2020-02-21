Charlotte 103, Chicago 93
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|33:56
|9-23
|2-2
|2-8
|2
|1
|22
|Washington
|30:24
|6-11
|4-5
|3-5
|4
|2
|17
|Zeller
|25:02
|5-5
|6-8
|2-8
|2
|3
|16
|Graham
|32:44
|0-7
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|1
|0
|Rozier
|32:06
|5-8
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|0
|14
|Monk
|29:32
|7-13
|9-9
|1-6
|3
|2
|25
|Co.Martin
|25:11
|2-4
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|4
|McDaniels
|16:04
|0-0
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|2
|Biyombo
|15:00
|1-3
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|35-74
|25-29
|9-44
|22
|16
|103
Percentages: FG .473, FT .862.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Rozier 3-5, Monk 2-5, Bridges 2-8, Washington 1-3, Co.Martin 0-2, Graham 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Biyombo 2, Washington, Zeller).
Turnovers: 17 (Graham 4, Biyombo 3, Monk 3, Washington 3, Co.Martin 2, Bridges, Rozier).
Steals: 9 (Bridges 2, Graham 2, Washington 2, Zeller 2, Rozier).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Satoransky
|33:20
|4-9
|2-3
|3-6
|8
|5
|12
|Young
|35:53
|10-18
|0-0
|4-11
|1
|3
|22
|Kornet
|14:40
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|5
|Arcidiacono
|28:27
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|3
|LaVine
|38:56
|8-22
|2-5
|0-7
|7
|0
|19
|White
|30:13
|3-11
|6-7
|0-0
|3
|3
|12
|Felicio
|23:49
|1-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|2
|Harrison
|18:19
|6-12
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|13
|Gafford
|16:23
|2-3
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|6
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|37-87
|12-19
|12-38
|24
|23
|93
Percentages: FG .425, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Young 2-3, Satoransky 2-5, Kornet 1-3, Arcidiacono 1-5, LaVine 1-7, Harrison 0-3, White 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (LaVine, White, Young).
Turnovers: 13 (LaVine 3, Young 3, Gafford 2, Satoransky 2, White 2, Kornet).
Steals: 12 (Young 4, LaVine 3, Felicio 2, Gafford, Kornet, Satoransky).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Charlotte
|33
|27
|19
|24
|—
|103
|Chicago
|20
|24
|29
|20
|—
|93
A_17,463 (20,917).